ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

June 2022: US dominated by remarkable heat, dryness

By NOAA Headquarters
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune kicked off a very warm and dry start to meteorological summer for the U.S., according to experts from NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information. The year so far also brought nine separate billion-dollar weather and climate disasters to the nation—including tornado outbreaks, damaging hail and extreme drought....

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

K2, the brightest comet in our solar system, will swing by Earth this week: Here's when to see it

Grab your binoculars: A comet that has fascinated scientists for five years approaches its closest distance from Earth this week—and you might be able to catch a glimpse. There's a chance of spotting the C/2017 K2 PANSTARRS comet, also called K2, on Wednesday or Thursday as it makes it final pass through the solar system, said David Jewitt, an Earth, planetary and space sciences professor at University of California, Los Angeles.
ASTRONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

2 US B-2 stealth bombers arrive in Australia in huge message to China

A pair of U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bombers landed in Australia this week in a massive show of force to China and the Indo-Pacific region. In a Monday press release, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) announced that B-2 Spirit bombers from the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, landed at the Royal Australian Air Force Base in Amberley, Australia on Sunday. The Air Force said the bombers are part of a rotational Bomber Task Force that is “supporting the Enhanced Cooperation Initiative under the Force Posture Agreement between the United States and Australia.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Oregon State
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
State
South Carolina State
Phys.org

Scientists uncover why urchins are mowing down California's kelp forests

Purple sea urchins are munching their way through California's kelp forests at a speed and scale that have stunned scientists, fishermen and divers alike. But the kelp forests have long been home to red and purple urchins, so it's clear the three species can get along. Researchers at UC Santa Barbara sought to determine what factors disrupt this harmony.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather And Climate#Consumer Price Index#Noaa#Washington State#Ytd
Phys.org

NOAA releases proposal to restore protected Florida Keys habitats

Today, NOAA released the "Restoration Blueprint" for Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. Once finalized, it will be the first comprehensive update of the sanctuary's boundary, regulations, marine zones and associated management in nearly a quarter century. The Restoration Blueprint describes proposed changes to boundaries and regulations, both sanctuary-wide and within...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
The Drive

China “Will Challenge Us In Our Port And Beyond” Says Top Marine

Ports, other logistics hubs and command and control centers would be heavily targeted in any conflict with China. In a conflict with China, which would require the U.S. military to operate over vast swaths of ocean, ports, other logistical hubs, and command and control centers would be especially vulnerable, the top Marine says.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Phys.org

Record temperatures in Shanghai as heatwave bakes China

Shanghai roasted under some of its hottest temperatures ever recorded on Wednesday as a searing heatwave in China triggered a flurry of weather alerts and strained the farming and energy sectors. Swathes of the northern hemisphere have sweltered under extreme heat this week, with France and Britain set to endure...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Vulnerable Pacific islands call for 'urgent, immediate' action on climate

Vulnerable Pacific islands demanded "urgent, immediate" global action on climate change Thursday, while stressing a commitment to democracy and the "rules-based" international order in the face of growing Chinese regional influence. At a key summit in the Fijian capital Suva, island leaders warned time was running out to avoid "worst-case...
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Chetu Opens Third Software Delivery Center in India to House Growing Talent Pool

SUNRISE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- Chetu, a leading developer of custom software solutions, today announced the latest expansion of its international offices as the company opens a new software delivery center in Noida, India. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005535/en/ Chetu unveils the A-206 campus in Noida, India. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

US cricket team one win from reaching first World Cup

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (AP) — It’s almost natural that Vatsal Vaghela’s first exposure to cricket in California was at a baseball field, where cricketers had to wait for the baseball players to finish and leave. Cricket gave birth to baseball, though the offspring quickly eclipsed the parent as the summer pastime for Americans. But step back for a minute there, baseball, because Vaghela and his teammates on the United States cricket team aim to reach their own kind of World Series this week. They need one more win on Friday to qualify for a cricket World Cup for the first time. The U.S. has easily beaten Jersey and Singapore in its first two games at a qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe. The prize is a place at the T20 World Cup in Australia in October, and another victory in the semifinals will clinch it for the Americans. T20 stands for Twenty20, the shortest format in international cricket.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy