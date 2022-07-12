Right Networks Expands Leadership Team as Company Experiences Record Growth

HUDSON, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022--

Accounting firms and professionals are increasingly turning to managed service providers as they navigate through staffing shortages, cybersecurity risks and the need for automated workflows. These demands and more are fueling record growth for Right Networks, a managed service provider purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals. Today, the company is announcing the appointment of two new members to its leadership team, broadening the company’s industry expertise and ability to deliver the best set of offers and services for the accounting profession.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005243/en/

Jonathan Lupa, New CTO for Right Networks (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are very excited to welcome Tom and Jonathan to our executive team,” said Joel Hughes, CEO of Right Networks. “Each brings a unique set of skills and experience that will enable us to expand the breadth of markets we serve and the solutions we deliver as we fulfill our mission to drive the accounting profession forward and make businesses more secure, productive and manageable.”

Jonathan Lupa, Chief Technology Officer

Before joining Right Networks, Jonathan Lupa worked as the Vice President for Tax Software Technology at Thomson Reuters. Jonathan has deep expertise and a passion for designing and operating large-scale software systems in addition to creating and optimizing high-performing teams. As Chief Technology Officer for Right Networks, he will govern the development of the entire cloud and software product business lines and the emerging technologies teams.

Thomas LeSaffre, Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development

As the Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development, Tom will assess new product and market opportunities, oversee mergers and acquisitions, and ensure operating plans align with the company’s overarching business strategy. Before joining Right Networks, Tom spent nearly 10 years leading finance and business operations at multiple startups, in addition to several years in investment banking.

“Our business continues to grow as we work to deliver the solutions and services accounting firms and professionals need to run modern and thriving businesses,” continues Hughes. “We are delighted to have Jonathan and Tom on our team and look forward to watching their contributions deliver additional benefits to our customers.”

About Right Networks

Right Networks offers accounting firms and professionals a comprehensive portfolio of managed IT solutions combined with deep expertise and guidance to make managing a modern, thriving and secure business easier. More than 8,000 accounting firms and 60,000 small to medium-sized businesses count on Right Networks to run their business every day.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005243/en/

CONTACT: Allison Huffman

ahuffman@rightnetworks.com

#603-554-0008

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW HAMPSHIRE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: NETWORKS INTERNET CONSULTING SMALL BUSINESS ACCOUNTING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: Right Networks

PUB: 07/12/2022 09:45 AM/DISC: 07/12/2022 09:47 AM