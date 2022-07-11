ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

PhD student receives competitive Department of Defense fellowship

By Published:
CU Boulder News & Events
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectrical engineering PhD student Michelle Pirrone has won a prestigious Department of Defense fellowship for her promising research in microwave engineering and machine learning. National Defense Science and Engineering Graduate (NDSEG) Fellowships provide three years of funding for tuition and fees, as well as a monthly stipend and travel...

www.colorado.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CU Boulder News & Events

All in the family – three brothers majoring in aerospace at CU Boulder

Phil, Alex, and Dom Miceli have a lot in common, especially their choice in college education — the three brothers are all aerospace engineering students at the University of Colorado Boulder. The trio are pursuing a challenging, in-demand career field that also honors the legacy of their father. “We...
BOULDER, CO
CU Boulder News & Events

Amanda Aird

Amanda Aird is a first year PhD student in the Information Science Department at CU Boulder working under Professor Robin Burke in That Recommender Systems Lab. Her research interests include algorithmic fairness, machine learning and recommender systems. Amanda holds an MS in business analytics from the University of Iowa and a BA in economics from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. In her free time, she enjoys hiking, baking and traveling.
BOULDER, CO
CU Boulder News & Events

Students reveal the history behind Boulder’s park names

Boulder residents now have a detailed history of the naming of the city’s parks, thanks to research by 70 undergraduate and graduate students in the University of Colorado Boulder’s Department of History. In summer 2020, the city of Boulder’s Parks and Recreation Department (BPR) approached the history department...
BOULDER, CO
CU Boulder News & Events

Getting to Know Professor Amanda Parsons

She holds a JD from Yale Law School, where she served as projects editor on the Yale Law Journal; a master’s degree in philosophy from the University of Oxford, with a focus on evidence-based social intervention; and a bachelor’s in history from Columbia University. Q: It’s great to...
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
City
Boulder, CO
Boulder, CO
Education
CU Boulder News & Events

Architectural engineering is the perfect mix of creativity and applied thinking

I grew up in Queens, New York and moved to Denver, Colorado when I was 11 years old. I had never thought about engineering until I was applying for college because as a kid my biggest passion was art. As I progressed throughout high school I began to realize that I really enjoyed problem solving and being challenged to think critically and that is when I decided to explore my options in engineering.
BOULDER, CO
CU Boulder News & Events

2026 May Be Too Late: GWC hosts 42nd Annual Conference on Natural Resources

The Getches-Wilkinson Center for Natural Resources, Energy, and the Environment hosted it’s 42nd Annual Conference on Natural Resources on Thursday, June 16 and Friday, June 17, 2022. The event, titled “2026 May Be Too Late: Hard Conversations About Really Complicated Issues” brought together a broad array of experts and diverse perspectives from across the region to candidly discuss the demand for water across the Colorado River Basin and the rapidly diminishing supply.
BOULDER, CO
CU Boulder News & Events

Poet Noah Eli Gordon dies at 47

Associate professor of English and associate chair for creative writing hailed as ‘charismatic,’ ‘irreplaceable,’ and a ‘great poet and fine teacher’. Noah Eli Gordon, a prolific poet and literary figure at the University of Colorado Boulder, died of unexplained causes this month. He was 47.
BOULDER, CO
CU Boulder News & Events

4865 W Moorhead Cir Townhome

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Come tour this great property located in Boulder. This property features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 924 sqft of livable space. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven, and cabinetry for storage. Just off the kitchen, there is a dedicated dining space creating the ideal space for entertaining. The living room is complete with fireplace, and windows that bring in great natural light. Outside you can enjoy the Colorado sunshine from the deck, or even dine outdoors. You will love the extra convenience of in-unit laundry, including both a washer and dryer. Living in this community you will have access to great amenities. The location of this property is unbeatable. You do not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!! Pets: 1 dog (Under 50lbs and evaluated as housebroken) Additional Features/Amenities: Fenced-in Yard, Fireplace, Deck, Patio Utilities Included: Tenant Pays All Parking: Street parking This property is not ready yet. We work with our owners to have a thorough inspection before we ‘rehab’ the property back into rental shape. Let us know when you would like to move in and we will do our best to work with your date. COST TO MOVE IN: Application Fee: $50 per app Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent Leasing Administrative Fee: $200 Pet Fee: $300 per pet (One time fee, non refundable) First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in The first person to pay the deposit and fees will have the first right of refusal on a lease. You must be approved to pay the deposit and fees. Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at evernest.co prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website. Amenities: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Fenced in Yard, Fireplace, Deck, Patio.
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy