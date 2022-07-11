PhD student receives competitive Department of Defense fellowship

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Come tour this great property located in Boulder. This property features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 924 sqft of livable space. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven, and cabinetry for storage. Just off the kitchen, there is a dedicated dining space creating the ideal space for entertaining. The living room is complete with fireplace, and windows that bring in great natural light. Outside you can enjoy the Colorado sunshine from the deck, or even dine outdoors. You will love the extra convenience of in-unit laundry, including both a washer and dryer. Living in this community you will have access to great amenities. The location of this property is unbeatable. You do not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!! Pets: 1 dog (Under 50lbs and evaluated as housebroken) Additional Features/Amenities: Fenced-in Yard, Fireplace, Deck, Patio Utilities Included: Tenant Pays All Parking: Street parking This property is not ready yet. We work with our owners to have a thorough inspection before we ‘rehab’ the property back into rental shape. Let us know when you would like to move in and we will do our best to work with your date. COST TO MOVE IN: Application Fee: $50 per app Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent Leasing Administrative Fee: $200 Pet Fee: $300 per pet (One time fee, non refundable) First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in The first person to pay the deposit and fees will have the first right of refusal on a lease. You must be approved to pay the deposit and fees. Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at evernest.co prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website. Amenities: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Fenced in Yard, Fireplace, Deck, Patio.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO