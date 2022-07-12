ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

“Bar Rescue” Star’s Restaurant Hiring at Watertown Location

By Charlie Breitrose
Watertown News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBar Rescue’s Jon Taffer will be opening a restaurant in Watertown, and the restaurant is now hiring. Taffer’s Tavern aims to open in the fall of 2022, according to RestaurantNews.com. Taffer, the star of the Paramount Network...

www.watertownmanews.com

bostonchefs.com

Salt Patisserie, Now Open

Newton’s got a brand new destination for coffee and baked goods – Salt Patisserie is now open in Piccadilly Square. Make a beeline for the ‘burbs to stock up on sweets and more from chef-owner Thiago Silva, who you might recognize from his title-taking turn on Food Network’s Dessert Games (or appearances on Best Baker in America or Beat Bobby Flay or Sugar Rush or Chopped Sweets or School of Chocolate – he’s been very busy).
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Sin City Superette now open in Lynn

The team behind Nightshade Noodle Bar opened the store in May. A community market called Sin City Superette opened on May 28 in the heart of Lynn, bringing healthy foods and other necessities to the neighborhood. The Superette was launched by the folks behind Nightshade Noodle Bar, a French Vietnamese fine dining restaurant helmed by chef Rachel Miller. Miller came up with the idea for the market during the pandemic, when she realized that there was a need for breakfast options, groceries, and other loose items.
LYNN, MA
Caught in Southie

Two South Boston Businesses Have Closed For Good

We are sad to report that two local businesses have closed their doors this week. The old school stable for late night snacks, South Boston Chinese Restaurant on West Broadway closed for good early this week. You could eat your chicken fingers and fried rice in one of the many orange formica booths. It was open until 2am, seven nights a week, so it was no stranger to tipsy patrons of the neighboring bars. Which leads us to this question. With Certified Meatball Company still vacant and now South Boston Chinese closed, will the Broadway Restaurant Group create another neighborhood hot spot? Hmmm…more to follow.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
bostonchefs.com

Vote for Boston’s Best Burger

The quest for Boston burger bragging rights has begun as the voting is now open for Boston Magazine’s Battle of the Burger. Which patty will reign supreme in 2022? Will it be Lincoln Tavern’s wood-grilled prime blend with bacon aioli, Cabot sharp cheddar, caramelized French onions and housemade brioche sesame seed bun? Perhaps you prefer Little Donkey’s decadent dry aged beef burger with buffalo pickles, onion soup mayo, foie gras, jalapeño chips and cheese. But then again there are the classics like Monument’s smash burger with two prime beef patties, American cheese, special sauce, Grillo’s pickles, lettuce, tomato, shaved red onions and a griddled potato bun, and OAK Long Bar + Kitchen’s elegant handheld with smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, red onion jam, sharp vermont cheddar and aioli. Don’t forget Davio’s Steakhouse Burger with Vermont cheddar, bacon and herb aioli and Town Meeting Bistro’s Hastings Burger with caramelized onion, lettuce, aged cheddar, house-made pickles and tomatoes.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Best Cheap Eats in Boston

Are you looking for some quick and delicious food that won't empty your wallet? Founder of the Boston Food Journal, Brittany DiCapua, shares some of her favorite finds around Boston when it comes to getting a cheap dish. 1. Bon Mi Sandwich. One of the best places to grab a...
BOSTON, MA
94.9 HOM

Inventor of the Roast Beef Sandwich, Kelly’s Roast Beef, Opens First Ever Shop in New Hampshire

Kelly's Roast beef will likely go down in Massachusetts history. This famous roast beef hot spot is "known as the inventor of the roast beef sandwich topped with American Cheese, mayonnaise, and James River BBQ Sauce, affectionately known as the three-way," according to their website. "Just ask anyone from Boston’s North Shore, where we’ve been a staple for over 70 years."
RESTAURANTS
Boston Globe

New Construction: What you need to know about siding your home

Our homes wear siding like a winter coat, bundled up in cedar-check plaids or vinyl stripes to withstand the weather. And when that overcoat is looking tattered — whether your home is clad in 100-year-old painted pine shingles, 60-year-old asbestos-cement tiles, 50-year-old aluminum, or 30-year-old vinyl — you might entertain the idea of replacing it with new siding.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

New England has one of the top 5 hotels in the world, according to Travel + Leisure

It's located in New Hampshire's Lakes Region. A Granite State hotel originally built in 1813 was just named among the top five hotels in the world by Travel + Leisure. Travel + Leisure revealed the results of its 2022 world’s best awards on Tuesday and named Pickering House Inn in Wolfeboro, N.H., the No. 4 hotel in the world (up from No. 34 last year). Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont, ranked No. 73 on the top 100 list.
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

Charles River Chamber Hosting Young Professionals Happy Hour

The following information was provided by the Charles River Chamber of Commerce:. The Charles River Chamber will host a Young Professionals Happy Hour at Mighty Squirrel Biergarden at Arsenal Yards in Watertown. Date and Time: Thursday Jul 14, 2022, 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM EDT. Location: Mighty Squirrel Biergarden,...
WATERTOWN, MA
whdh.com

Shark sighting causes closure of Massachusetts beach’s waters

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A shark sighting has closed the waters of a Massachusetts beach for the day, according to the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. The shark was spotted at Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport, immediately closing down the water for the rest of the day. The beach and parking areas remain open to the public. Unless otherwise posted, the water is expected to reopen to the public in the morning pending an assessment of the water area.
WESTPORT, MA
Watertown News

Fruits and Veggies in Season at the Watertown Farmers Market

The following information was provided by the Watertown Farmers Market:. We’re now in full swing with vendors bringing a delicious variety of farm fresh and specialty foods, along with fine arts and crafts from local artisans hosting our weekly guest tent. Be sure to stop by our community and city guest tents to learn about local agencies, services, and resources.
WATERTOWN, MA
universalhub.com

Four shot in Nubian Square

Live Boston reports four people were shot on Warren Street in Nubian Square around 11:10 p.m. on Wednesday. One man was shot in the chest, another in the leg. Another victim got himself to a local trauma center rather than wait around.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

What's the Best City in the US? Boston Makes Top 10 in New Ranking

The Hub has made Travel + Leisure's 2022 Top 15 U.S. Cities, landing at 10th place after not placing in the magazine's ranking in recent years. The only New England city to make the list, Boston was helped into ranking thanks in part to its lively and historic sports culture, the magazine said -- one reader called Fenway Park "one of the most beautiful ballparks."
BOSTON, MA

