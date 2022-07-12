ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Lea Michele to replace Beanie Feldstein as Broadway’s ‘Funny Girl’

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26nKji_0gco3wfL00

NEW YORK — Broadway will soon have a new “Funny Girl.”

According to The Associated Press, former “Glee” star Lea Michele will play the role of Fanny Brice in the show’s Broadway revival beginning this fall, the production announced Monday.

“A dream come true is an understatement,” the Emmy-nominated actress wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m so incredibly honored to join this amazing cast and production and return to the stage playing Fanny Brice on Broadway. See you September 6th.”

On Sunday, Beanie Feldstein, who currently plays Brice, announced she would be leaving the show at the end of the month.

“Playing Fanny Brice on Broadway has been a lifelong dream of mine, and doing so for the last few months has been a great joy and true honor,” Feldstein wrote on Instagram. “Once the production decided to take the show in a different direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than anticipated. I will never forget this experience, and from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank every single person who came to the August Wilson for the love and support you have shown me and our amazing cast and crew. The people I have had the great joy of bringing ‘Funny Girl’ to life with every night, both on and off the stage, are all remarkably talented and exceptional humans, and I hope you continue to join them on Henry Street after I depart on July 31st.”

Michele’s acting career began on Broadway, with roles in “Les Miserables” and “Fiddler on the Roof,” Deadline reported. She also was the original Wendla in the Broadway production of “Spring Awakening,” according to the news outlet.

News of her casting comes two years after former “Glee” co-star Samantha Marie Ware accused Michele, now 35, of treating her poorly and making her time there “a living hell,” the AP previously reported. Michele issued an apology for being “unnecessarily difficult” but added that she didn’t remember an incident involving Ware, according to the news agency.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Photos: Lea Michele through the years Here are some memorable photos of actress and singer Lea Michele through the years. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Lea Michele’s Gonna Slay In ‘Funny Girl,’ As She Proved Back On ‘Glee’ Season 1 By Performing “Don’t Rain on My Parade”

Perhaps my most chaotic opinion is that, sure, Lea Michele should play Fanny Brice in Broadway’s beleaguered revival of Funny Girl. When Beanie Feldstein leaves the production ahead of schedule on July 31, her replacement should totally be an actress who has already starred in a fictional version of Funny Girl on Broadway. That just feels right to me. Would it be meta levels of silly to see a Ryan Murphy plot point come to real life? Sure. But honestly? I think Lea Michele would be good in Broadway’s Funny Girl and, yes, Glee proves it. Specifically, Lea Michele’s Season 1 performance of “Don’t Rain on My Parade” proves it.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’ Coach Camila Cabello Reveals Why She Looks Up to Gwen Stefani

With “The Voice” season 22 set to premiere in a little more than two months, Camila Cabello is now revealing why she looks up to fellow coach Gwen Stefani. During a recent interview with NBC, “The Voice” newcomer spoke about how Stefani has impacted her music career over the years. “I look up to Gwen Stefani so much, I mean in so many ways. She represents the kind of Artist that I wanna be. I feel like she has been kind of genre-defying and genre-less and expectation-defying… I feel like I wanna take notes from her. She’s such a cool Artist and so authentic.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Beanie Feldstein Leaving Broadway Revival of ‘Funny Girl’ Early, Citing Change in ‘Direction’

Click here to read the full article. Beanie Feldstein will leave the Broadway revival of “Funny Girl” on July 31, roughly two months before she was slated to depart the production. In a statement on Instagram, Feldstein attributed her early exit to a decision by the production “to take the show in a different direction.” It’s unclear what that direction was. Feldstein, a movie star who has appeared in “Lady Bird” and “Booksmart,” has had a rough go of it. She was snubbed by the Tony Awards, which only gave “Funny Girl” a single nomination, and has had to miss multiple performances,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beanie Feldstein
Person
Fanny Brice
Person
Lea Michele
Parade

Sophia Bush Reportedly Marries Grant Hughes in Oklahoma Wedding

The One Tree Hill alum said "I do" to fiancée Grant Hughes over the weekend, PEOPLE reports. The couple reportedly tied the knot in his home state of Oklahoma, according to the City County Clerk’s Office. The county clerk told the outlet that a duplicate of the marriage...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Associated Press
Cinemablend

When America's Got Talent Will Return With More Season 17 Auditions After Simon Cowell's Favorite Golden Buzzers Episode

America’s Got Talent returned to NBC with a new crop of incredibly talented acts (and some less talented), with the judges and host Terry Crews wasting no time in hitting the golden buzzer for their favorites. The auditions round of competition isn’t over yet, but the July 5 broadcast wasn’t an episode following the usual format. Instead, the episode is called “Simon’s Favorite Golden Buzzers” and covers host Simon Cowell’s top golden buzzer picks over the years. So, when will AGT get back to the auditions?
TV SHOWS
Cinemablend

Sorry, Lady Gaga Shippers, Bradley Cooper Reportedly Has A New Love Interest

In 2018, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga starred in the latest remake of A Star is Born, with this version of the story that’d been told three times prior seeing the former playing Jackson Maine and the latter playing Ally Maine. Cooper and Gaga’s romantic chemistry in A Star is Born was so powerful that it led to many people hoping that the two were actually dating in real life, which was only heightened when the duo performed a passionate “Shallow” duet at the 2019 Oscars. Well, sorry to those particular shippers, because Cooper has a new love interest.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp review, 18: Facile Hollywood back-slappery

Given the backlash afforded to Paul McCartney for featuring a video of Johnny Depp in his Glastonbury set – despite Depp winning his recent high-profile defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard – you might imagine it’s still a touch too soon for the sometime-Hollywood Vampires guitarist to be relaunching his music career. Yet here he is, crossing fretboards with ex-Yardbird Jeff Beck on the collaborative album that he famously missed the court ruling to tour. We can only presume that, having heard the record, Depp knew his music career was finished anyway, so what the hell. It's hard to imagine...
MUSIC
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
23K+
Followers
77K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy