‘Yellowstone’ actor Q’Orianka Kilcher charged with disability payment fraud

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Q’orianka Kilcher is facing felony charges for allegedly collecting about $97,000 in fraudulent disability payments.

Kilcher appears on the television show “Yellowstone.”

Officials from the California Department of Insurance said Kilcher had collected the disability payments while she appeared on “Yellowstone,” on which she played Angela Blue Thunder for four episodes, The Associated Press reported.

Kilcher allegedly hurt her neck and right shoulder while filming 2019′s “Dora and the Lost City of Gold.”

The actor later told a doctor who was overseeing her insurance claim that she had to turn down work offers because of severe neck pain from the injury.

Kilcher collected $96,838 in temporary disability benefits from 2019 through 2021, but an investigation found that she was working on “Yellowstone” for several months while she said she was disabled.

“According to records, she returned to the doctor and started receiving disability benefits five days after last working on the show,” a statement from the California Department of Insurance said, according to the AP.

Kilcher surrendered and was arraigned in May, but officials announced their case on Monday.

Kilcher faces two felony counts of worker compensation insurance fraud, Fox News reported.

Her attorney, Michael Becker, said in a statement that his client was in a production vehicle when she was injured.

“Third-party doctors verified her injury and entitlement to benefits. Ms. Kilcher was at all times candid with her doctors and treatment providers...and she never intentionally accepted benefits that she did not believe she was entitled to,” Becker told the AP.

“Yellowstone” stars Kevin Costner and has aired for four seasons on Paramount Network, Fox News reported.

