Plainville police blotter

Norma Paradise, 60, 74 Greenwood St. Flr. 3, New Britain, use of drug paraphernalia, pos control substance – second offense. Irma Denise Gonzalez, 55, 74 Greenwood St. Flr. 3, New Britain, pos control substance – second offense, poss intent sell/dspns narcotic, two counts - pos control substance – first offense, four counts - sale of narcotic substance.
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested in Milford following an assault inside of a cafe, police said. According to the Milford Police Department, Andrew Marinelli was observed intoxicated and acting disorderly by security in Stonebridge Cafe on July 2. During the incident, Marinelli slapped another person. After security asked Marinelli to leave the […]
Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Norwich Thursday that sent two people to the hospital. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. at the traffic circle in the area of Franklin and Main streets, police said, and two victims were transported to Backus Hospital. Police said the suspect and the...
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - After calls from the community, Watertown Police are working to make their neighborhoods safer. Our neighborhood crime tracker shows you how their new technology could help catch criminals. Watertown police have installed several license plate readers throughout the area. They’ll be able to track any car...
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating a shooting in Norwich. Cruisers were spotted blocking of a section of Oak Street in the city around 12:30 p.m. According to police, nobody has died in the incident. At approximately 11:30 am, Officers and Detectives of the Norwich Police Department were dispatched...
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A Manchester resident notified police that her front door was shattered by what appeared to be bullets just after midnight on Thursday. According to police, when officers arrived they located multiple bullet shell casings in the roadway in front of the residence. Police found evidence that both the door and residence […]
A bullet shot into a home in Newington Wednesday night ended up hitting the bed of a 9-year-old child, according to police. The incident happened around 11 p.m. on John Street. Police say someone shot into a home and the bullet entered the child's bedroom, actually passing through the bed...
PLAINVILLE – Police are asking for help identifying two people suspected of stealing from a local store. Police released photos of the male suspects via their Facebook page. The photos appear to have been taken from the store’s video surveillance system. According to police, the theft was reported...
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver in Bristol early Thursday morning. Police only identified the victim as a 36-year-old man. According to police, the man was struck on Middle Street near the Southington town line shortly after midnight. Police said a 23-year-old woman...
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a Bridgeport woman for her alleged involvement in a murder last May. U.S. Marshals said they served an arrest warrant on Melanie Castro, 21, from Bridgeport on Thursday. Castro was wanted for her alleged involvement in the murder of Marisol Dumeng in […]
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A 17-year-old was arrested for possessing illegal drugs and weapons during a motor vehicle stop on Wednesday, according to Hartford police. Officers discovered the juvenile to be in possession of a loaded firearm, high capacity magazine, and 22 bags of suspected heroin. A photograph provided...
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that shut down Route 229 in Bristol on Thursday morning. Bristol police responded to a serious car crash involving a pedestrian just after 1 a.m. on Middle Street near the Southington border. Once there, officers said they found the pedestrian laying on the road […]
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – South Windsor police arrested a man for threatening to shoot and kill staff members at Mount Sinai Hospital in Hartford. Officers stated that on Tuesday, they arrested Connor Zawasky, 24, of Windsor on an active arrest warrant. He was charged with threatening in the second degree.
BRISTOL – A pedestrian was killed in a car accident on Route 229 early Thursday. Police said the accident was reported just after midnight, near the Southington town line, where officers found the victim lying in the road following the collision. Officers gave the 36-year-old man medical attention until...
A Hartford family is demanding justice after a man was shot and killed. The shooting took place in Bridgeport and surveillance video captured some of the events. “This is an unexpected tragedy for this family,” said Rev. Henry Brown, Mothers United Against Violence. On Wednesday at a vigil in...
BRIDGEPORT — A former IT exec, who police said stood by and did nothing while his caregiver wife beat her disabled uncle to death and then propped him up with a lit cigarette in his hand on the front porch to cover up the crime, is now facing seven years in prison.
MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) – Monroe police are investigating after thousands of pills were stolen from a Rite Aid pharmacy on Wednesday afternoon. Police said around 3:39 p.m., four men wearing ski masks and face coverings entered the Rite Aid and ordered employees to open the safe where the narcotics are stored. According to police, thousands […]
Two people were robbed at gunpoint during separate fraudulent car sale transactions in Hamden, according to police. The robberies happened Monday and Tuesday. One happened on Giles Street and the other on Helen Street during the afternoon and early evening, police said. According to police, the victims met someone about...
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Middletown man was arrested for police impersonation on Friday. On Friday morning Troop F of Westbrook received a report of a vehicle consistent in appearance with a police officer, driving erratically in the area of Route 79 in Durham. The caller provided a license plate and described the car as […]
