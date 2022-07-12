ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

180 softball teams from 7 states gather for opening ceremonies for major tournament

By Rhett Baxley
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m3MI6_0gco36IA00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A familiar chant one might hear in Evansville this week might be, “Hey batter batter batter swing!” Evansville has been invaded by 180 softball teams as they took part in opening ceremonies of the USSSA Great Lakes Nationals at the Ford Center on Monday night.

Before battles on many diamonds across Evansville, Newburgh and Henderson begin, the opening ceremony was a good time for all teams. Inflatables were available for players to run, jump, climb and slide on.

Awards were given for individual competitions at opening ceremonies in baserunning and a home run derby. Teams also competed in the Around the Horn competition, which involved the team’s infield seeing how fast they can throw it around to each base.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lomgq_0gco36IA00
Home run derby winners

Teams from Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey and Ohio will compete in a format of pool play on July 12 and 13. A double elimination tournament with the top two seeds of each pool advancing will follow the pool play.

Evansville has become almost a second home to the USSSA as the tournament is expected to give $3.3 million back to the city. Evansville Director of Sports Facilities, Tim Fulton, explained all the hard work that has been put into this tournament.

“Evansville has a history of fostering the USSSA organization as a whole. We were actually the park of the year last year for the USSSA at the national level,” said Fulton. “It was an easy sell to have this tournament here because myself and my crew has known Tim Foster (Indiana State Director of USSSA) for many years and he has refused to leave since. Tim brought about 25 volunteers with him to help. Henderson is a volunteer organization. Newburgh’s field is run by a volunteer organization and Deaconess Sports Park does tournaments every week.”

Some teams saw the opening ceremonies as a time to learn about their competition by trading their team pins. Some teams saw it as an opportunity to talk with Eyewitness News about their goals for the week.

“I look forward to being with my teammates, spending time with them, and winning!” said Brylyn Boswell from Indiana Gators of Evansville.

“An accomplishment would be to place at least second seed for Thursday.” said Eva Benson from Vincennes Sting.

“Feel like we have a pretty strong crew this year. We did lose our starting catcher to a knee injury but the girls have picked up,” said Jeremy Jefferson, head coach of the Southern Indiana Redbirds ’08 from New Albany. “We are really playing for her for the rest of the season. Our motto is to flip that switch. When we get on the field, be ready to go. We’re playing for #22 this year. So we feel like we have good of a chance as anyone going into this tournament.”

The winners will have bragging rights about being the best team in their division in the Great Lakes Region and will leave with medals, awards and keepsakes to remember their week in Evansville. More information about the tournament can be found here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

USI adds athletic fee for students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Students at the University of Southern Indiana (USI) will be paying more in fees beginning with the fall semester. The USI Board of Trustees announced fees for the upcoming school year as a part of their board meeting on July 14. Beginning with the upcoming fall semester, students will begin paying […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

“A League of Their Own” wowing pro athletes 30 years later

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Thousands of girls are competing to be the best of the best in the USSSA softball tournament, and while they’re in the Tri-State they’re looking up to the professionals taking over Bosse Field. “I just remember being one of those young girls in the stands and to have the opportunity to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Popcorn delivered to Evansville South Baseball League

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Popcorn from an area baseball league fundraiser has finally arrived two months after orders were taken. 14 News Investigates Caroline Klapp got the news from the distributor on Wednesday. [PREVIOUS: Popcorn fundraiser for baseball league under investigation by financial crimes unit]. An employee with the distributing...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
City
Newburgh, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local colleges provide Latino professional series

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – “Hola” and Evansville area colleges are helping some business professionals sharpen their skills. The first of six sessions of the Latino professional development series happened at Ivy Tech on July 14. University of Southern Indiana and University of Evansville are also partners in the series. Fifteen people participated in the seminar […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Owensboro Wants To Bring More Athletes To Town

A new sports complex could be in Owensboro’s future. City manager Nate Pagen proposed the project to the city commission during their meeting on Tuesday. The location would be the present Town Square Mall. Pagen says the proposed complex would bring more athletes and their events to Owensboro. The...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Dust Bowl Basketball Week recognized in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — There’s a new proclamation in Daviess County! Judge-Executive Al Mattingly proclaimed July 19-23 as “Dust Bowl Basketball Tournament Week” for the county. Officials say the event at Kendall Perkins Park will have 264 participants spread across 22 teams competing. Trophies will...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Foster
WEHT/WTVW

Bosse Field hosts professional fast pitch softball series

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville has softball fever! Not only is the USSSA Great Lakes Nationals Tournament happening this week, but a professional fast-pitch softball team will be at Bosse Field on July 12 through 14. The USSSA Pride will take on the Smash It Sports Vipers at 7:30 p.m. each of those nights. Gates […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indoor sports complex presented to Owensboro city council

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A new sports complex in Owensboro appears to be closer to reality. Pinnacle Indoor Sports, a company that has built 60 indoor facilities across the country, presented city commissioners with the new proposal on July 14. It would be located inside Towne Square Mall. Officials discussed whether the complex should be […]
OWENSBORO, KY
99.5 WKDQ

These Are The Weirdest Tourist Attractions in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky

Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana all have some great tourist attractions that you can visit, but these have been named as the weirdest. When you think of tourist attractions to see in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky, there are a few that might come to mind. In Illinois, you may think of the Willis Tower Skydeck, Wrigley Field, Navy Pier, and more hotspots scattered throughout the state. When it comes to Indiana, you might think of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, Indiana Dunes, and Holiday World. Kentucky also has a lot of great tourist attractions, such as Churchill Downs, Rupp Arena, Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, Mammoth Cave National Park, and Kentucky Lake/Lake Barkley. These are all great places to visit, but none of them would be considered "weird".
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opening Ceremonies#Opening Ceremony#Usssa#Sports Facilities
WEHT/WTVW

Softball player struggles with rare disease on and off the field

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Tri-State has been taken over by fastpitch. Thousands of softball players and fans have flooded the area for the 2022 USSSA Softball Nationals. “It’s just such a cool experience to be here and see all these girls,” said Claire Boyle, catcher and outfielder for the St. Louis Pirates. “I’m just […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana students improve on tests, trail pre-pandemic marks

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana students had small improvements in their English and math scores, with standardized test results indicating a tentative bright spot following years of pandemic-disrupted learning. Results for the spring 2022 ILEARN exam released Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Education show the statewide percentage of students meeting their grade expectations for math […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Thousands arrive for Sturgis Bike Rally

STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT) – A Union County favorite is once again bringing thousands of people into western Kentucky. In fact, the population of Sturgis, Kentucky is estimated to nearly triple during the Sturgis Bike Rally, bringing in an estimated 6,500-7,000 bikers from all over the country. “A lot of the same people come back every […]
STURGIS, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

All-School reunion put together for Rex Mundi alumni

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — High school reunions are nothing new, but how about for schools that closed half a century ago? Over the weekend, Rex Mundi alumni from across the years rejoined together for an all-school reunion. The get-together marked the 50th anniversary of the last graduating class in 1972. Although the school may not […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville and Newburgh Schnucks Updated Policy Requires Team Members and Vendors to Wear Masks

Knock knock. Who's There? COVID...No thank you. Yes, unfortunately, this is the reality right here in the Evansville area. Just a few weeks ago, I along with several coworkers was exposed to COVID-19. It's been so long since this has been an issue, I didn't think that much of it. Then we read up on the latest CDC guidelines, and some folks that had not had the booster shot had to work from home for a few days. I was not on that list. I have been vaccinated and have had one booster. But, as it turns out, that was not enough to keep the COVID away from me. I'm sure that my recent Lupus diagnosis doesn't help my immune system, but my vacation turned into a sick-cation.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Brad Byrd InDEPTH: COVID’s summer visit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — It appears to be a time to return to normalcy — summer festivals, the July 4th holiday fireworks, crowds mingling at ball games and in restaurants. But quietly, it seems COVID has been reloading. Today we are reporting several Tri-State counties are once again in the red designation including Vanderburgh and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy