Warren County, IL

1 killed, 2 injured in Warren Co. crash Monday

By KWQC Staff
KWQC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARREN Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Monday afternoon in Warren County. Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 3:12...

www.kwqc.com

khqa.com

Officer-involved shooting in Hancock County, suspect injured

CARTHAGE, Ill. (KHQA) — UPDATE:. The Illinois State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at 3:07 p.m. in Hancock County in which the suspect was struck by gunfire. The shooting happened on U.S. Route 136 at 2500E in the county. No officers were injured. The suspect was...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
KWQC

1 killed in McDonough Co. motorcycle crash

MCDONOUGH Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in McDonough County. Just after 2 p.m., the McDonough/Schuyler Communications Center received a 911 call about a crash at U.S. 67 and Ina Road, the sheriff’s office said in a media release. A witness...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Coroner: Two people found shot in Peoria home Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. — We’ve confirmed with Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood that two people found dead inside a central Peoria home Thursday afternoon both sustained gunshot wounds. Of course, a precise cause of death will be determined in an autopsy, which is currently scheduled for Friday. Harwood confirmed...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

2 dead in basement near Sheridan and Lawndale

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to a crime scene Thursday afternoon regarding a man and a woman who were found dead in the basement of a home on W. Lawndale Avenue and N. Sheridan Road, Chief Eric Echevarria confirmed. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said the man...
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Monmouth man dies after Warren County crash

A 91-year-old Monmouth man died after a crash Monday afternoon on U.S. 34 westbound at 6th Street, in Warren County. On July 11, 2022 at approximately 3:12 p.m., a 2015 Orange Jeep Wrangler was traveling westbound and failed to stop at the stop light, according to an Illinois State Police release. The Jeep struck the passenger side of a 2013 Brown Honda CRV as it was making a left-hand turn onto 6th Street.
MONMOUTH, IL
25newsnow.com

Two people found dead in basement in Peoria home

UPDATE 3:10 P.M. - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the two people found in the basement of the home were shot. Harwood says a man and woman were discovered, but it’s currently not known how they were related. The autopsy is scheduled for Friday. Authorities were called at...
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

Getting Answers: Return Church Road

River Drive in Moline will be closed between 19th Street and the Interstate 74 on-ramp Tuesday and Wednesday as demolition work on the old I-74 bridge continues. The Centennial Bridge will have lane closures on Thursday for signing repairs. 1 hospitalized following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Davenport. Updated: Mar....
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Henderson County arrests man for hitting police officers

Henderson County Deputy Matthew Link on Thursday announced the arrest of a Gladstone, Ill., man for Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer. On Wednesday, July 13th, 2022 at 10:20 p.m., deputies were called to Gladstone for a trespassing and an assault complaint. Deputies took the complaint and went to the suspect’s residence to speak with him. At the residence, deputies were met outside by the suspect, Ryan M. Smith, age 30.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
977wmoi.com

Two Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash in Warren County

US Highway 34 westbound at 6th Street, Warren County. July 11, 2022 at approximately 3:12 p.m. Unit 1 – Shawn P. Runge, 55-year-old male from Morris, IL – Transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Unit 2 – Joy R. Stephens, 80-year-old female from Monmouth, IL –...
WARREN COUNTY, IL
KWQC

East Moline police searching for suspect in overnight shooting

EAST MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - East Moline police are searching for a suspect in an early morning shooting at a bar. Police were called to Jim’s Domino Lounge on 13th street just before 2 a.m. Wednesday for a report of gunfire. When officers arrived they were told a person had been taken to Genesis Hospital in Silvis in a private vehicle and a suspect had left the area, according to a media release.
EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Police: Woman shot at man in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was arrested Thursday after police say she hit and shot at a man. Ariana Sird, 20, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony; and first offense domestic abuse assault display or use of a weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.
DAVENPORT, IA
khqa.com

Sheriff: Man died after motorcycle ran off road, struck ditch

A man has died in a motorcycle accident that happened on Tuesday at 2:01 p.m. on U.S. 67 and Ina Road, according to the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office. The McDonough/Schuyler Communications Center received a 911 call from a witness who said that a motorcycle ran off the roadway and struck a ditch on the east side of the highway.
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline police for weapon, drug charges

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Kevin Cameron, 33, is wanted by Moline police for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possessing a weapon with defaced serial number, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and delivery of meth with intent to deliver. Crime Stoppers...
MOLINE, IL
977wmoi.com

Gladstone Man Arrested for Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer

Henderson County Deputy Matthew Link releases the arrest of a Gladstone, IL man for Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer. On Wednesday, July 13th, 2022 at 10:20pm Deputies were called to Gladstone for a trespassing and an assault complaint. Deputies took the complaint and went to the suspect’s residence to speak with him. At the residence, Deputies were met outside by the suspect, Ryan M. Smith (age 30). When Deputies went to place Smith under arrest, he resisted them and began fighting with Deputies. During the arrest, one Deputy received injuries. Smith was transported to the Henderson County Jail where he also resisted and fought jail staff. Smith has been charged with Criminal Trespass to Land (misdemeanor), Resisting Arrest (class 4 Felony), and Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer (class 2 Felony). Smith is currently housed in the Henderson County Jail on no bond. Bond will be set by a Judge. Smith is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
GLADSTONE, IL

