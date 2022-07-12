1 killed, 2 injured in Warren Co. crash Monday

Henderson County Deputy Matthew Link releases the arrest of a Gladstone, IL man for Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer. On Wednesday, July 13th, 2022 at 10:20pm Deputies were called to Gladstone for a trespassing and an assault complaint. Deputies took the complaint and went to the suspect’s residence to speak with him. At the residence, Deputies were met outside by the suspect, Ryan M. Smith (age 30). When Deputies went to place Smith under arrest, he resisted them and began fighting with Deputies. During the arrest, one Deputy received injuries. Smith was transported to the Henderson County Jail where he also resisted and fought jail staff. Smith has been charged with Criminal Trespass to Land (misdemeanor), Resisting Arrest (class 4 Felony), and Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer (class 2 Felony). Smith is currently housed in the Henderson County Jail on no bond. Bond will be set by a Judge. Smith is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

GLADSTONE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO