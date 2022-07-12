ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Anti-poverty pilot programs begins in Chicago

By Robert Thies
wjpf.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO, Ill. (IRN) — The taxpayer funded program in Chicago to give more than 3,500 households...

www.wjpf.com

Comments / 0

 

ABC 7 Chicago

CPS Back-to-School Bashes return to 10 Chicago locations ahead of 1st day of class

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools will kick-off its annual Back-to-School Bashes from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Friday at Finkl Academy on the Southwest side. Friday's event will be the first of ten events scheduled throughout the city which are meant for students and families to connect with their school communities and get prepared for the new school year which is set to begin Aug. 22.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

The Black Chicago Neighborhood Clean-Up

Taking pride in the spaces where you reside is something everyone should have. It is the job of community members to ensure their neighborhoods are clean, safe spaces to live, fellowship, and raise families. For many neighborhoods where minorities reside sidewalks and streets are riddled with trash of all kinds. It seems as though the members of the community don’t take pride in where they live, however, for one southside neighborhood this narrative is slowly changing. Willie Williams; a former Chicago Public Schools educator, author, entrepreneur, and avid community activist has taken up the reigns and decided to organize a community beautification event, The South Shore Community Clean-Up days. On Saturday, July 16th at 10 am beginning at the South Shore Cultural Center, Willie Williams and his team will bring together a group of volunteers to clean and improve the appearance of the South Shore neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Chicago women revitalizing the Lawndale, one storefront at a time

Vetress Boyce opened the only Black-owned beauty supply store in Lawndale. One of North Lawndale’s newest storefronts is occupied by a beauty supply store. Boyce Enterprises Beauty Supply is the only Black-owned beauty supply store in the area. It’s part of the reinvesting in the community, specifically on 16th Street.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Chicago’s new underground rat tour

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Underground Chicago Tour (Plus Rats!) Takes Visitors On A Stroll Through Chicago’s Underbelly: The man behind Chicago’s Ugly Buildings tour was inspired by a client whose young cousin wanted a tour that focused on rats.
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

ShowerUp, a team effort, helps the homeless

Taking a shower in the morning is something most of us take for granted, but for homeless people living on the street, it is a luxury. On Thursday, June 30 a 20-foot ShowerUp trailer with three shower stalls, air conditioned in the summer and heated in the winter, was spotted in the parking lot owned by the village of Forest Park, just north of the Blue Line Station.
FOREST PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago giving away 5,000 bikes to eligible residents — how to apply

CHICAGO - In an effort to make riding a bicycle more safe and affordable, the city of Chicago is giving away thousands of bikes to eligible residents. The bike distribution program will give away 5,000 bikes — including safety and maintenance equipment — over the next four years to residents who qualify by age and income.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Downtown violence is through the roof, but Chicago’s top cop refuses to talk about it: ‘a divisive conversation’

After another violent weekend in River North about ten months ago, local Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) pleaded with Chicago police leadership to “get this sh*t under control.”. Since then, the Chicago Police Department has restricted nighttime vehicle traffic in some downtown entertainment districts. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office has...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Black-owned company wants to reopen Gresham Save A Lot

CHICAGO - Two years after a Save A Lot closed in Gresham, plans are in the works to reopen the grocery store under new ownership. Ohio-based Yellow Banana wants to run the replacement store under the Save A Lot name through a licensing agreement — something it already is doing at six other former Save A Lot locations in the Chicago area.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

University of Chicago Medicine report reveals higher rates of cancer, heart disease for South Side and south suburban residents

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Research done by the University of Chicago Medicine found there’s much work to be done in addressing health disparities. The latest Community Health Needs Assessment, which is done every three years, focuses on about a million people in the service areas of the University of Chicago Medical Center, on the south side, and Ingalls Memorial Hospital, in the South suburbs.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagohomeless.org

Hotel Toledo: Eviction Avoided

In April of 2022, CCH learned that the owner of Hotel Toledo, a single room occupancy (SRO) hotel located at 6219 S. Ashland Avenue, in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood had set in motion a process to evict every tenant living in the hotel, giving the tenants until April 30th to vacate the building with all their possessions. The only notice that tenants received was the notice posted at the hotel.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

West Side’s Shine King James Cole dies at 78

James Cole, who for six decades operated his Shine King business in Austin that served celebrities and some of Chicago’s powerful political figures, died Monday, July 11, after falling ill. He was 78. Funeral arrangements are pending. His son, Vernon Cole, released a statement. “We regretfully announce the passing...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

NW Chicago mourns the loss of a business and community giant

Don Breede had a huge impact on the Portage Park and Jefferson Park communities, and on the retail fish business in Chicago. When a doctor gave Hagen’s Fish Market owner Don Breede a “get your affairs in order” diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, it was expected he had about a year to live. The cancer finally got him this spring–19 years after the diagnosis. Mr. Breede’s daughter, Tammy Jesse, part of the third generation to operate Hagen’s Fish Market in Portage Park, talked with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the impact her father, and generations before him, had on Chicago’s fresh fish business. And all you need to know about what kind of person Don was is summed up in a story Tammy tells about him in the audio below.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

Arrest made in West Englewood shooting that seriously wounded Chicago police officer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting in West Englewood last month that left a Chicago police officer seriously injured. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown announced the arrest of Jabari Edwards, 28. Edwards was apprehended in Burlington, Iowa and will be extrodited back to Chicago where he's expected to face two counts of attempted murder of a police officer.
CHICAGO, IL

