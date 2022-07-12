Plainville police blotter

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested in Milford following an assault inside of a cafe, police said. According to the Milford Police Department, Andrew Marinelli was observed intoxicated and acting disorderly by security in Stonebridge Cafe on July 2. During the incident, Marinelli slapped another person. After security asked Marinelli to leave the […]
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating a shooting in Norwich. Cruisers were spotted blocking of a section of Oak Street in the city around 12:30 p.m. According to police, nobody has died in the incident. At approximately 11:30 am, Officers and Detectives of the Norwich Police Department were dispatched...
Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Norwich Thursday that sent two people to the hospital. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. at the traffic circle in the area of Franklin and Main streets, police said, and two victims were transported to Backus Hospital. Police said the suspect and the...
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A woman has been arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Tennessee in connection to a murder in Bridgeport. Melanie Castro, 21, of Bridgeport, was wanted for her involvement in the murder of Marisol Dumeng on May 28. Police said after the homicide, Castro...
BRISTOL – Police are looking for a 36-year-old man who was last seen leaving a Bristol home Wednesday morning before never returning home to his residence in Torrington. Bristol police on Thursday asked the public to be on the lookout for Christopher Michaud, who may be driving his silver 2010 Honda Civic with a Connecticut license plate of BB-44256.
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A Manchester resident notified police that her front door was shattered by what appeared to be bullets just after midnight on Thursday. According to police, when officers arrived they located multiple bullet shell casings in the roadway in front of the residence. Police found evidence that both the door and residence […]
Manchester police are investigating two armed robberies involving four people in a stolen Porsche Wednesday night and said they believe suspects taken into custody in Hartford are connected. Police said the four people were in a 2021 Porsche Macan that had been stolen out of East Hartford earlier in the...
PLAINVILLE – Police are asking for help identifying two people suspected of stealing from a local store. Police released photos of the male suspects via their Facebook page. The photos appear to have been taken from the store’s video surveillance system. According to police, the theft was reported...
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a Bridgeport woman for her alleged involvement in a murder last May. U.S. Marshals said they served an arrest warrant on Melanie Castro, 21, from Bridgeport on Thursday. Castro was wanted for her alleged involvement in the murder of Marisol Dumeng in […]
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A 17-year-old was arrested for possessing illegal drugs and weapons during a motor vehicle stop on Wednesday, according to Hartford police. Officers discovered the juvenile to be in possession of a loaded firearm, high capacity magazine, and 22 bags of suspected heroin. A photograph provided...
BRISTOL – A pedestrian was killed in a car accident on Route 229 early Thursday. Police said the accident was reported just after midnight, near the Southington town line, where officers found the victim lying in the road following the collision. Officers gave the 36-year-old man medical attention until...
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – South Windsor police arrested a man for threatening to shoot and kill staff members at Mount Sinai Hospital in Hartford. Officers stated that on Tuesday, they arrested Connor Zawasky, 24, of Windsor on an active arrest warrant. He was charged with threatening in the second degree.
A Hartford family is demanding justice after a man was shot and killed. The shooting took place in Bridgeport and surveillance video captured some of the events. “This is an unexpected tragedy for this family,” said Rev. Henry Brown, Mothers United Against Violence. On Wednesday at a vigil in...
BRIDGEPORT — A former IT exec, who police said stood by and did nothing while his caregiver wife beat her disabled uncle to death and then propped him up with a lit cigarette in his hand on the front porch to cover up the crime, is now facing seven years in prison.
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Middletown man was arrested for police impersonation on Friday. On Friday morning Troop F of Westbrook received a report of a vehicle consistent in appearance with a police officer, driving erratically in the area of Route 79 in Durham. The caller provided a license plate and described the car as […]
VERNON — Police are investigating an “untimely” death of a 57-year-old woman that was called in Tuesday morning in the area of Park West Drive. Lt. Robert Marra said police received a call at around 9:45 a.m. regarding the death of an individual. On arrival, police found the woman dead in one of the apartment buildings on Park West Drive.
Four people were hospitalized following a stabbing incident at a Connecticut home. Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance involving a stabbing at a home on North Street in Hamden at about 6 p.m. on Monday, July 11, according to the Hamden Police Department. Police said four occupants...
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – A Naugatuck man was critically injured after he was struck by a car while trying to prevent thieves from burglarizing his truck, police said. Naugatuck police officers responded to the report of a person who had been hit by a car at around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday. Officers learned that a man […]
