ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Mother identifies son as suspect in Arlandria burglary

By James Cullum
alxnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 23-year-old Alexandria man is being held without bond for statutory burglary after being turned in to police by his mother. The suspect was arrested on July 5 — two weeks after the incident. Police initially...

www.alxnow.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Northwest DC 14-year-old arrested for robbery on H Street

WASHINGTON — A 14-year-old boy in D.C. has been arrested for a violent robbery on H Street in Northwest D.C. The incident, which occurred on Monday, July 11, happened in the 800 block around 7:30 pm. Police say that "suspects" approached the victim, assaulted them, took their things and ran from the scene near the Chinatown/Gallery Place Metro stop.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Woodbridge man freed in fentanyl case despite criminal past

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A Virginia man who police said had thousands of fentanyl pills was freed from custody one day after his arrest in Fairfax County, despite being on supervised release from another drug-trafficking case at the time. The Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said Thursday that...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Daily Voice

Police Search For Armed DC Robbers

Police are on the lookout for two suspects who robbed a victim in Washington DC, authorities say. The victim was robbed in the 400 block of Evarts Street with the report coming in shortly before 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 13, according to the Washington DC Police Department. One suspect is...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alexandria, VA
Alexandria, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
alextimes.com

Police investigate Old Town shooting

The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that took place on the evening of July 8. Police were called for a report of shots fired on the 800 block of N. Patrick Street at 9 p.m., according to a news release. Police said one man had non-life threatening...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Role in Auto Theft Ring

The following information courtesy of the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office:. Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, the honorable Judge Sharon Burrell sentenced Markus Kemp, 23, of Washington D.C. to 25 years in prison and 5 years of supervised probation upon release. (The sentence breakdown is 30 years suspend all but 15 plus a consecutive 10… total of 25) Kemp pled guilty on Dec. 10, 2021 to five counts including auto theft, theft over $25,000, burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary from incidents occurring between January and July of 2020.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Police
mymcmedia.org

2 Adults, Juvenile Charged with Setting Fires to Homes, Cars

Two adults and one juvenile were arrested in separate arson incidents recently. Anastasia Colucci, 31, of Washington, D.C. was charged with intentionally setting a fire at Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda on June 26 and Leland Street in Chevy Chase on June 25, according to Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Silver Spring 7-Eleven robbery suspects sought

Montgomery County police are seeking the public’s help identifying two suspects in an armed robbery at a Silver Spring, Maryland, 7-Eleven. Police said the robbery happened around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 15500 block of New Hampshire Avenue. Two suspects entered the store and walked up to an employee...
SILVER SPRING, MD
alxnow.com

Alexandria Police investigating tracking device found in woman’s car

Alexandria Police are investigating a resident who found a tracking device inside of her vehicle. On June 20 (Monday), the resident was loading her infant child into her car at her West End apartment building when she heard a beeping noise. She found an Apple AirTag in the rear pocket of the passenger seat, and then called the police the next day, according to a search warrant affidavit.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WUSA9

Police search for missing Fredericksburg senior

VIRGINIA, USA — Have you seen John Vincent?. Police are searching for Vincent and say his disappearance "poses a credible threat to his health and safety," and that he suffers from cognitive impairment. Officers describe the missing senior as an 83-year-old white man who is 6'1'' weighing around 200...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WTOP

Montgomery Co. police release photos of suspected robbers

Montgomery County police have released surveillance photos of two people suspected of theft from a vehicle and fraud. In a statement, officers said the victim noticed multiple credit cards had been stolen from his parked car at OneLife Fitness in the Rockville, Maryland, area on June 2. Authorities said one...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
ffxnow.com

Fairfax man sentenced in conspiracy to distribute drugs through the mail

A Fairfax man was sentenced to 52 months in jail yesterday (Tuesday) for conspiring to distribute drugs through the darknet in a conspiracy that extended to other Fairfax County residents. Tyler Pham, 39, conspired to distribute peach tablets through the U.S. mail that were advertised as Adderall but actually contained...
FAIRFAX, VA
WTOP

Police identify driver killed in Montgomery Co. crash

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have identified the driver who was killed in a collision on River Road in Travilah on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, around 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the scene of an accident where the driver of a silver 2012 Toyota Camry attempted to make a left turn from Stoney Creek Rd onto east bound River Road and collided with a white 2019 Ford F-550 that was traveling westbound.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy