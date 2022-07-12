Mother identifies son as suspect in Arlandria burglary

The following information courtesy of the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office:. Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, the honorable Judge Sharon Burrell sentenced Markus Kemp, 23, of Washington D.C. to 25 years in prison and 5 years of supervised probation upon release. (The sentence breakdown is 30 years suspend all but 15 plus a consecutive 10… total of 25) Kemp pled guilty on Dec. 10, 2021 to five counts including auto theft, theft over $25,000, burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary from incidents occurring between January and July of 2020.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO