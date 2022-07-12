ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concerns mount over California's AB5 trucker classification law

By Alex Lennane
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly two weeks after the US Supreme Court shut the door on a ban on California’s controversial legislation on classification of truck drivers as employees or independent contractors, the trucking industry in the state is still wondering how AB5 will change its future. The law is not hitting...

Washington Examiner

Biden's Labor Department threatens to spread California's war on the self-employed

As life in the United States gets more expensive, more than a quarter of the public is considering taking on a side gig to make ends meet. President Joe Biden's Department of Labor is trying to make it difficult for self-employed entrepreneurs to work legally as independent contractors. For the second time in a little over a year, the Labor Department announced that it plans to withdraw the Trump-era rule that provides a clear and simple definition of who can legally qualify to be an independent contractor under the Fair Labor Standards Act.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOXBusiness

California law requiring property owners to pay one month’s rent to legally evicted tenants is upheld

A federal appeals court has upheld a 2020 California law forcing property owners who legally evict tenants to pay one month of their rent to reduce relocation costs. Under the law, AB 1482, rent increases are limited to 10% a year in areas without rent control. It also offers financial assistance to renters who are evicted because the owner decided to move or convert the property into a condo.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

A California Law Regulating Ride-Share Apps Leaves Truckers in Limbo

A California law intended to help gig workers is now leaving truckers in the lurch. In 2019, the Golden State passed A.B. 5, which went into effect the following year. The bill significantly narrowed the circumstances under which a business could refer to someone as an "independent contractor," codifying a three-part "ABC test" established under the California Supreme Court 2018 decision Dynamex Operations West, Inc. v. Superior Court of Los Angeles County. As Reason's Billy Binion summarized it at the time, "To prove that their workers are contractors and not employees, companies must show that those workers control their workload, perform work that falls outside of the business's normal scope, and are 'customarily engaged' in the occupation or business." Unless a company can demonstrate those three factors, it must classify those workers as employees, entitled to any rights and privileges thereof.
CALIFORNIA STATE
freightwaves.com

Mississippi trucking company, owner charged with misusing PPP funds

A Mississippi trucking company and its owner have been hit with charges they misused funds paid out through the Paycheck Protection Program. Bailey’s Trucking LLC and its owner, Xavier Bailey, of Tallahatchie County, were charged last week with misuse of $143,738 in PPP funds after misrepresenting the size of the company’s payroll in the application.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Overturns Washington Workers’ Compensation Law (1)

The US Supreme Court unanimously overturned a Washington state workers’ compensation law designed for federal contractors working at a nuclear waste site, rejecting arguments that the challenge is moot because of a new measure the legislature passed while the dispute was pending. There are open questions about the impact...
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

Trust 'linked to Bill Gates' is asked by North Dakota AG to explain how it got 2,000 acres of land worth $13.5M near Canadian border when state law puts limits on who can own ranches

A trust allegedly tied to Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has been asked to justify a recent purchase of farmland in North Dakota that has made residents 'livid.'. Red River Trust reportedly acquired six parcels of land near the borders of Minnesota and Canada in November that officials say may violate state corporate farming laws.
ECONOMY
Fox News

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signs law banning video recording within 8 feet of 'police activity'

Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation banning residents from recording video within eight feet of "police activity" on Sunday. The law classifies knowingly filming within eight feet of officers as a class 3 misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to 30 days in jail, $500 in fines and up to a year in probation, according to Arizona law. The law says officers must warn anyone filming at least once before they can be charged with a crime.
ARIZONA STATE
Fortune

California is single handedly trying to solve all of America’s economic problems. Next up: transforming the pharmaceutical market

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom made headlines when he announced his state would be sending out one-time-only checks of up to $1,050 to qualifying residents to help battle high gas prices and rising inflation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
freightwaves.com

Truckers plan LA/Long Beach work stoppage Wednesday to protest AB5

Some California truckers who move containers in and out of the marine terminals at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach say they plan to participate in a work stoppage Wednesday to protest a controversial state law, AB5, that seeks to limit the use of independent contractors and largely classify them as employee drivers.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Convoy of big rigs slow traffic on LA freeways in protest of gig worker law

A convoy of big rig trucks are causing delays on Los Angeles freeways in protest of California legislation that is reclassifying truck drivers as gig workers. According to the California Highway Patrol, lanes are open, but traffic is moving slowly. The convoy has caused delays on the Vincent Thomas Bridge between Long Beach and San Pedro, and the 110 and 710 freeways. Meanwhile, some drivers stayed behind to picket the entrance to the port complex.The work stoppage is expected to last 24 hours.The truckers are protesting AB 5, which is also known as the gig worker law, which took effect...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Republican Kari Lake uses false claims about 2020 as basis for Arizona Governor's Office bid

Inside the cavernous sanctuary of a West Valley megachurch, one year to the day after the November 2020 election, Kari Lake preached to her congregation. The gospel was election reform — and a false claim that Donald Trump defeated Joe Biden in the presidential contest two years ago. It was followed by a recorded message from Trump himself, endorsing Lake in her bid for the Republican nomination for governor of Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
Fortune

California has the most remote job openings in the U.S.—but another state is on its tail

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. While some CEOs are insisting their staff return to company offices, a number of employees are reluctant to leave their sofas behind. Some have chosen to turn a blind eye and simply not respond to return-to-office mandates, and others have threatened to quit if they don’t get to continue working remotely.
CALIFORNIA STATE

