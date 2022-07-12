ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Photo Gallery: Tech Camp underway

By Rick Hickman
Lake Charles American Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Calcasieu Parish School Board’s annual Technology Camp is making its...

www.americanpress.com

Lake Charles American Press

Ranyel Trent: Teaching not for the faint of heart

Ranyel Trent has flourished as an educator since leaving her career as a paralegal. “All my life I dreamed of becoming a lawyer. I was working as a paralegal at the top firm in Texas for hormone therapy litigation. My mother, who is also a teacher, was my babysitter. One summer, after working 12-hour shifts, she strongly told me that she was not my personal babysitter and that I needed a job that was conducive to having children,” she recalled. “She then went on to tell me that she had already lined up a few interviews for teaching positions in the area.”
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Struggling LaGrange on the hunt for a new principal

A proposal to advertise LaGrange High School as a Level 1 and Level 2 turnaround principal school was heavily debated at this week’s Calcasieu Parish School Board meeting. The purpose of the proposal is to incentivize the positions of principal and vice principal at the school. “The Calcasieu Parish...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Chef Nate Winters: ‘Butter makes everything better’

It was time spent in the professional kitchen working for great chefs that drove Chef Nate Winters to go for classroom credentials. Now the Lake Charles native is flexing his creativity and craft as executive chef at Tin Lizard Bar & Grill, the newest restaurant to open at Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel.
ICE CREAM
Lake Charles American Press

Eurlin “E.L.“ Layne Jarrell

Eurlin Layne Jarrell (E.L.) peacefully passed away after a long battle with dementia on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his residence. He was born on April 30, 1933, in Evans, La. After High School, he was drafted in the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War. After the war, he worked for Cities Services (CITGO) for 38 years. His career at CITGO included several positions such as Process Unit Operator, Trainee Electrician, First-Class Electrician and Temporary Supervisor. He also planned and scheduled turnaround maintenance. In 1983, he passed the Block Master Electrician test for the City of Lake Charles, La. After retirement from CITGO, E.L. decided he wanted to share his electrical knowledge, so he became an instructor at Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) and worked there until 2012.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Lake Charles Regional Airport to receive $2.5 million

Reoccurring water leaks at Lake Charles Regional Airport will soon be fixed after U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins, R-Louisiana, announced the facility will be receiving $2.5 million from the Federal Aviation Administration. Higgins said the funding will come from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and will be used to enhance...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Kayla Hanks Purkel

Kayla Hanks Purkel, age 37, was born June 13, 1985, and passed away July 12, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Anthony “Tony” Purkel; mother, Tammy Perkins; dad, Carl “Spud” Perkins; father, Kylan Hanks; son, Eli Purkel; stepsons, Hunter and Grayson Purkel; sisters, Tina and Lisa Perkins; paternal grandparent, Linda Hopper; along with a host of aunts and uncles; and her childhood friend, Marlena Carlin.
DEQUINCY, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Cowgirls add more power for 2023 season

In search of more power heading into next season, the McNeese State softball team signed the high school national leader in home runs, Corine Poncho of Notre Dame. Poncho is also this year’s Miss Softball, the state’s most valuable player. Poncho led Notre Dame to a fourth straight...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

7/12: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Keith Jason Manuel, 61, 379 Robert Clark Road, Starks — drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, second offense; aggravated flight from an officer; tail lamps. Bond: $81,00.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Jim Gazzolo column: Fans key to Cowboys’ future

The old saying goes you can lead a horse to water but you can’t make him drink. McNeese State officials are hoping that isn’t the case when it comes to this football season. Cowboy brass are betting that leading the fans back on campus will make them stick...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Jennings police search for stabbing suspect

The search is continuing for a suspect who stabbed and injured a Jennings man Sunday during a confrontation between the two men at a local residence. The suspect, identified as Derrick James Lawrence, 35, of Welsh, fled the scene on foot after he stabbed the victim during a fight at a residence in the 600 block of West Nezpique Street around 10:40 p.m. Sunday.
JENNINGS, LA

