NH selectman sounds off after iconic covered bridge struck by driver of oversized truck

LANCASTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire selectman is upset after an iconic covered bridge was struck by an oversized truck for the second time this summer.

Photos shared by Lancaster Selectman Leon H. Rideout showed significant damage to the Mechanic Street bridge.

“I have to say this afternoon was quite distressing when for the second time this summer a driver thought they could drive a truck that was larger than the size the signs said would fit through our iconic Mechanic Street bridge,” Rideout said in a Facebook post.

Several wooden beams on the bridge were snapped, sending debris crashing to the ground. The sign above the entryway to the bridge was also left splintered.

“More dismaying is the driver saying that they didn’t realize they hit the bridge. I am sorry but if you didn’t realize you hit the bridge you should not have any drivers license period,” Rideout added.

The bridge will be assessed for safety and repairs will be made as soon as possible, Rideout noted.

