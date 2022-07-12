ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Canoo surges 107% after the EV maker inks deal to sell up to 10,000 delivery vehicles to Walmart

By Jennifer Sor
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1foVGj_0gcnwqwk00
Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle Canoo
  • Canoo stock jumped more than 100% Tuesday as the EV maker announced a deal to sell 4,500 vehicles to Walmart.
  • Walmart will use the EVs to fufill online orders and make progress towards zero-emissions goals.
  • It could be a course correction for Canoo, which reported a net loss of $346.8 million last year.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Tesla is no longer the world's largest electric vehicle maker: China's Warren Buffett-backed BYD takes the top spot by outselling Elon Musk's company by 77,000 EVs in the first six months of this year

Elon Musk’s Tesla no longer reigns as the world’s largest electric vehicle producer. The firm is now in second place behind China-based BYD, an auto giant backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which outsold it in the first six months of this year. BYD saw a 315 percent...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Canoo Shares Pop On Contract To Supply EV To US Army For Analysis

Canoo Inc GOEV is set to supply its electric vehicle to the U.S. Army for analysis and demonstration. The contract will support the U.S. military's focus on incorporating scalable and adaptable capabilities in operational and garrison environments. Canoo's multi-purpose platform was recently selected by NASA for crew transportation vehicles to...
MILITARY
CarBuzz.com

Chinese Automaker Makes Electric Pickup Before Tesla

Aside from owning a few notable brands such as Volvo, Polestar, and Lotus, there are very few reasons why American car enthusiasts should know much about Chinese automaker Geely. The company makes some decent-looking cars, but none of them are sold in the United States. To be honest, there haven't...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Ev
TheStreet

Tesla Challenger Polestar: on Track to Sell 50,000 EVs in '22

The fast-growing electric-car company Polestar (PSNY) - Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited Report reported it delivered 21,200 cars during the first six months of 2022, more than double the year-earlier figure. Polestar began trading on the Nasdaq on June 24. It's been operating for two years in an EV...
BUSINESS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

McDonald’s is buying out one of its biggest and most prominent franchisees

McDonald’s is buying out Caspers Company, one of the chain’s largest, oldest and best-known operators, the franchisee confirmed in an emailed statement on Monday. Caspers Company’s CEO is Blake Casper, who has served in several internal leadership roles and who was instrumental in the 2018 formation of the National Owners Association, McDonald’s independent franchise organization. He had served as its chairman ever since.
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

How long does an electric vehicle’s battery last?

Electric vehicles (EVs) clearly represent the future of motoring as the world fights to address the climate crisis and makes the transition towards greener technology and more sustainable sources of power.But switching away from the traditional internal combustion engine, run on the burning of petrol and diesel fuel, might feel like a drastic leap to some after a century of auto culture and the battery technology on which EVs rely has been greeted with a degree of scepticism in some quarters.In the interest of dispelling some popular misconceptions, here is a brief introduction to how EV batteries actually work.Rather than...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Walmart
Motley Fool

1 EV Company Planning to Increase Production by 50% This Year

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this Motley Fool Live segment from "The...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

U.S. Auto Agency Will Not Allow EV Owners to Pick Alert Sounds

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Tuesday scrapped a 2019 proposal that would have allowed automakers to offer a variety of sound choices for electric vehicles and other "quiet cars." Electric vehicles are often harder to hear at lower speeds than gasoline-powered engines. Under rules mandated by Congress...
CARS
Autoblog

Panasonic reportedly plans Tesla EV battery plant in Kansas

Panasonic Energy Co. CEO Kazuo Tadanobu holds a prototype of the 4680 format battery cell, left, next to the current 2170 battery that Panasonic supplies to Tesla. (Reuters) Panasonic Holdings Corp will invest several billion dollars in a factory in Kansas to supply a new high-capacity battery for Tesla's electric vehicles, Nikkei reported on Wednesday.
KANSAS STATE
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Is Already Focusing On Life After EVs

As the world's major automakers make the quantum shift from combustion to electrification, One major area of pushback from the general public has been battery longevity and the ramifications once they are no longer suitable for use in an EV due to age. Toyota - a strong adversary to the EV push for some time before launching the Toyota bZ4X - knows this, which is why it is already thinking beyond the here and now to life beyond EVs for its batteries.
CARS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

67K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy