Sometimes, empathy is the key to generosity. In late March, Tony Philiou, a 90-year-old owner of multiple McDonald’s franchises in Ohio, realized that he would have to close his Mayfield Heights location for three months in order to do renovations. That meant that his employees, of which there were almost 90, were in danger of losing their livelihoods for that time and perhaps beyond it. That’s why, when Philiou closed the location, he decided to continue to pay every single employee their regular wages.

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO