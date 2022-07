If you’ve ever experienced anxiety, you’ve likely been willing to try just about anything to make the feeling go away. Maybe you’ve gone for a long walk while listening to a favorite podcast. Maybe you’ve called your best friend to vent. Maybe you’ve bought a piece of jewelry meant to distract you. Maybe you’ve even tried journaling, which many anxious people and therapists alike tout as a stellar coping mechanism (more on that below). If you’re not a seasoned journaler, though, it can be tough to know where to start. That’s where journal prompts come in: They help guide you in your journaling practice and hopefully help you get more out of the experience as far as reducing anxiety goes. Read on for some of the health benefits of journaling, followed by 21 anxiety journal prompts to try the next time you’re feeling overwhelmed.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO