ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Library of Congress announces Ada Limón as 24th poet laureate

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X3LUr_0gcnvDzy00

Ada Limón has been named the 24th poet laureate of the United States.

The Library of Congress announced Limón’s honor on Tuesday morning, The Associated Press reported.

The 46-year-old will serve her term starting Sept. 29 with a reading at the Library of Congress’s Coolidge Auditorium.

She replaces Joy Harjo.

When told of her appointment, Limón said, “To me, it felt like ‘how am I even allowed to stand in that lineage?’ And so I took a deep breath, and I said ‘yes,’ and we all sort of laughed together. An incredible honor and the shock of a lifetime,” NPR reported.

Who is Ada Limón?

Limón is known for her collection “Bright Dead Things,” which sold more than 40,000 copies and was nominated for the National Book Award, the National Book Critics Circle Award and the Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award. She has also published six books of poetry, including her most recent “The Hurting Kind,” published in May, NPR reported.

Limón is also a podcast host of “The Slowdown.”

“Ada Limón is a poet who connects,” Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in a statement, according to the AP. “Her accessible, engaging poems ground us in where we are and who we share our world with. They speak of intimate truths, of the beauty and heartbreak that is living, in ways that help us move forward.”

Limón was raised in Sonoma, California. She now lives in Lexington, Kentucky, where writes and teaches remotely, according to her official biography.

What is the poet laureate?

The poet laureate position, formally known as the Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry, was established in 1985 by an act of Congress. But the country has had a poet consultant since 1937, NPR reported.

The person named to the 1-year term will get a stipend of $35,000 for their time.

The job is technically based in Washington, D.C., but Limón will work from her home in Lexington, Kentucky.

Each laureate uses their year as they see fit.

To see a complete list, visit the Library of Congress.

Limón’s poetry focuses on nature, so during her term she hopes to hold events at parks and other settings that show how we fit into the natural world.

Poetry allows us “to remember our relationship with the natural world is reciprocal,” Limón said, the AP reported. “It’s having a place to breathe and having a place to pay attention.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Kentucky State
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
POLITICO

Eugene Scalia, son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, told the Jan. 6 panel that he'd advised Donald Trump in December 2020 to concede the election.

Scalia had led Trump's Department of Labor. What’s happening: Eugene Scalia, who served as Donald Trump’s labor secretary, told the Jan. 6 select committee during a taped deposition that he'd encouraged the then-president in mid-December 2020 to concede the election to Joe Biden. What he said: Scalia —...
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
The Independent

Biden misstates the date of the Parkland mass shooting by 100 years while delivering speech on gun reform law

Joe Biden misstated the date of the Parkland, Florida, attack that killed 17 people and injured 17 back in 2018, which at the time was considered the deadliest mass shooting to take place at a US high school.While applauding lawmakers for the passage of a bipartisan gun reform bill that was signed into law in June, the US president began delivering remarks that stressed the need for more action to be undertaken by elected officials to protect the public from gun violence. Mr Biden began citing recent incidents while also calling back to historic mass shootings to underscore the...
PARKLAND, FL
CBS New York

Omicron subvariant BA.5 fueling COVID surge across country

NEW YORK -- The Omicron BA.5 subvariant is fueling a new COVID surge in the U.S., and for many the cases are reinfections. The CDC says the highly transmissible subvariant now accounts for most of all new cases in the country.Starting Thursday, New York City is expanding its network of at-home test distribution sites. They will now include 57 parks and pools, going where people go in the summer heat. Mayor Eric Adams says this will help give New Yorkers reassurance within minutes, especially as the new subvariant takes over. From Washington, D.C. to New York City, government and health officials are sounding...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carla Hayden
Person
Ada Limón
Person
Joy Harjo
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
40K+
Followers
80K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy