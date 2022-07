There's a unique hiking and biking trail in Illinois that has witnessed a lot of history. It dates back to 1829 and is a whopping 45 miles long. The beginning and end points are Harrisburg and Karnak, Illinois. Be advised that it's not a smooth, flat 45-mile pathway. There are inclines, and gravel paths; it's challenging, according to Enjoy Illinois.

