POLK COUNTY HEALTH CONFIRMS IOWA’S 2ND CASE OF MONKEYPOX

On Friday, the Oskaloosa Indians baseball season came to an end in Fort Madison as they fell 10-5 in the first round of playoff action. The Indians outhit the Hounds 10 to 8, as Senior Landon Briggs went 2-3 with a double, 2 runs scored, and 2 RBI to lead the Indians; junior Aiden North also had a 2-3 performance with 2 RBI and senior Colin Snitker chipped in an RBI single, but the Hounds bookended the night with a 3-run bottom of the first and 5 runs in innings 5 and 6 to top the Indians. Osky wraps up the 2022 baseball season with an 8-24 combined win-loss record in the regular season and playoffs.

FORT MADISON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO