Greenville Chamber Hosts 'Casino Night' Saturday (July 16) At Innovation First

In Commerce, local officials have asked the public to continue voluntary water conservation measures. Monday night, a leak on a major pipeline was identified. Crews have been working to repair the leak since then, but as of late Tuesday afternoon, repairs were continuing. Commerce residents have been asked not to use water outdoors and to limit indoor use to essential uses only. No timeline has been given for the completion of repairs. On the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce, this voluntary restriction applies to the five buildings that use City of Commerce water. Those buildings are the Welcome Center, the Employee Services building, Henderson Hall, Prairie Crossing Apartments, and the Sam Rayburn Student Center. Other university buildings are supplied by the university’s own water system.

COMMERCE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO