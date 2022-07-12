ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, TX

Greenville Chamber Hosts 'Casino Night' Saturday (July 16) At Innovation First

ketr.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chamber will have a Chamber Academy for new...

www.ketr.org

Comments / 1

Related
Local Profile

First Look At Plano’s Upcoming Collin Creek Park

After Collin Creek Mall closed its doors in 2019, the city worked with Centurion American Development Group, the company leading the $1 billion redevelopment project, to set aside an area that was deemed underserved by the Parks and Recreation Master Plan. In a YouTube clip, Justin Sparks, a landscape architect...
PLANO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Greenville, TX
Lifestyle
City
Greenville, TX
keranews.org

Photos: Fur flies at the Lone Star State Classic Dog Show in Dallas

A soapy bath, blow dry, hair straightening session, macadamia oil rub, nail trim, and a glittery red bow to complete the look: the Yorkshire terrier's grooming routine is not for the faint of heart. But at a confirmation show, there is little room for error. From teacup pooches to long-legged...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

The "front door" for Mesquite's business community is about to get bigger

According to Airport Manager Eric Pratt, Mesquite’s municipal airport is the city’s front door for an incoming business. Sitting at 100% capacity and still trending upwards in traffic, the Mesquite Municipal Airport has begun the expanding process, as it’s acquired a 15,000 square-foot hangar. This is 1.5 times bigger than the other hangars seen throughout the airport, Pratt said.
MESQUITE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Latino-Owned Businesses Raise Concerns Over West Oak Cliff Area Plan

It’s a fight for survival according to some Latino West Oak Cliff business owners, who’ve voiced concerns about a plan for that area’s future. The West Oak Cliff Area Plan has been in the works for over two years and a draft of the plan has been prepared to move forward toward approval at Dallas City Hall. It roughly covers an area bounded by Illinois Avenue on the south, Davis Street on the north, Cockrell Hill Road on the west and Tyler Street on the east.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino Night#Civic Center#Innovation First#Chamber Academy
KDAF

2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in North, Southeast Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Two is better than one, and that idea remains true with winning a ton of money from a lottery ticket too!. The Texas Lottery reports two top prize-winning lottery tickets were sold in North and Southeast Texas for the Tuesday night Cash Five drawing. Those two tickets matched all five of the winning numbers from the July 12 drawing and are worth $25,000.
TEXAS STATE
Blue Ribbon News

City of Rockwall reminds residents to follow water ordinance and use less water

ROCKWALL, TX (July 12, 2022) Homeowners in Rockwall are watering their lawns at record levels, and the City of Rockwall reminds residents about the water conservation plan ordinance still in effect. Already, usage levels are higher than normal for this time of year, when comparing the last few years. As the temperatures continue to rise, it is critical to conserve water.
ROCKWALL, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Denton breakfast café thrills far east Dallas with new location in Mesquite

A beloved Denton-based breakfast chain expands its Dallas-Fort Worth footprint with a new location coming soon to a city that dearly deserves it: Mesquite. Seven Mile Cafe, the healthy restaurant noted for bountiful breakfasts and vegan-friendly fare, is opening a location at 3817 Pavillion Court, in a space that was most recently Zenna Thai and Japanese Restaurant. The building faces 635 off Town East Boulevard in what is a growing restaurant row.
MESQUITE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
WFAA

Dallas becomes first Texas city to hold banks accountable for lending to low-income, minority neighborhoods following WFAA reports

DALLAS — The Dallas City Council accomplished lasting change when, based on WFAA’s reporting, it recently approved Ordinance 3221. It's better known as a responsible banking ordinance, which holds banks accountable for making loans in minority neighborhoods. It's something federal law already encourages banks to do, but in practice, as we’ve reported, many banks refuse to do.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Excessive Heat Cancels Outdoor Events in North Texas

North Texas is being hit was some extreme temperatures this week, leading to many events being canceled.Jeremy Bezanger/Unsplash. North Texas is feeling the record-temperature heat, causing organizers of outdoor events to delay or cancel the events because of safety issues. Fox 4 reports that the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning on Thursday, which continued through Saturday. The entire Dallas-Fort Worth area has been scorched by these increased temperatures.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

The famed ranch where 'Dallas' was filmed has new management

PARKER, Texas — The historic Southfork Ranch in Parker, where the "Dallas" television series was filmed, is under new management. Refined Hospitality Concepts took over the ranch on July 1, according to a news release this week. The Dallas-based company will "manage all private events, including catering operations, as...
DALLAS, TX
ketr.org

City of Commerce asks for voluntary water use restrictions as repairs to pipeline continue

In Commerce, local officials have asked the public to continue voluntary water conservation measures. Monday night, a leak on a major pipeline was identified. Crews have been working to repair the leak since then, but as of late Tuesday afternoon, repairs were continuing. Commerce residents have been asked not to use water outdoors and to limit indoor use to essential uses only. No timeline has been given for the completion of repairs. On the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce, this voluntary restriction applies to the five buildings that use City of Commerce water. Those buildings are the Welcome Center, the Employee Services building, Henderson Hall, Prairie Crossing Apartments, and the Sam Rayburn Student Center. Other university buildings are supplied by the university’s own water system.
COMMERCE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy