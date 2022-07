Cardi B, Ye and Lil Durk’s “Hot Shit” starts at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Triller U.S. chart, debuting atop the July 16-dated survey. The Top Triller U.S. and Top Triller Global charts highlight the biggest songs on Triller based on a formula blending the amount of views of videos containing a respective song, the level of engagement with those videos and the raw total of videos uploaded featuring each song, according to Triller. Data for the charts is represented on a Friday-Thursday tracking week, with the latest period running July 1-7.

