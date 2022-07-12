ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

BM5: Buckeyes continue QB quest | All lined up for Natty?

By Dan Rubin
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's Tuesday and Duane Long is back after a few weeks off to wax poetic on your Buckeyes. What do we make of the three recent commitments: Jason Moore,...

BM5: How do Buckeyes match up with Notre Dame?

Ohio State's season-opener against Notre Dame is just over seven weeks away and we cannot wait. How do the Buckeyes match up with the Fighting Irish? What are ND's strengths and weaknesses? What are expectations for Notre Dame's first-year starting quarterback, Tyler Buchner? Can the Buckeyes slow down what is likely the best tight end in the country, Michael Mayer? What about the Irish's defense?
Big Ten roster overhauls: The 2022-23 outlook for Ohio State

———— Next up is Ohio State. Chris Holtmann is entering his sixth season as the man in charge in Columbus. The Buckeyes finished the 2021-22 campaign with a 20-12 overall record including a 12-8 mark in league play. During his time as OSU, Holtmann is 107-56 overall, and 58-40 in the Big Ten.
Eleven Warriors

A Midsummer Ohio State Football Recruiting Update with Garrick Hodge

Ohio State's coaches – and current commitments – have been working feverishly this recruiting cycle, racking up 18 pledges to the Class of 2023 including a bevy of 4- and 5-star prospects. With the latest commitment, the Buckeyes overtook Notre Dame for the top-ranked class in the country this go-round.
Jim Knowles Enjoying Benefits Of Recruiting At Ohio State

It’s always nice when people are looking forward to your visit. Greetings are genuine and welcomes are warm. This is especially true for football coaches on the recruiting trail. Depending on the college coach — and the respective talent at each particular school — the reception can have a...
Eleven Warriors

New Ohio State Assistant Coach Jack Owens Hopes to Help Chris Holtmann And the Buckeye Program Take the Next Step

Ohio State’s baseline for success has been a picture of consistency for the past five years under Chris Holtmann. But the program has its sights set on achieving more. Considering the massive undertaking Holtmann had in front of him this offseason in retooling both the majority of his roster and multiple positions on his coaching staff, it remains unclear just how realistic the Buckeyes’ top-end goals will be to accomplish this year. But new assistant coach Jack Owens believes he was brought to Columbus for the express purpose of helping Holtmann get over the hump in short order.
Ohio State Football Moves to the #1 Recruiting Rankings after a Pair of Commitments

The Buckeyes leap Notre Dame for the top spot after two more recruits are added to the class of 2023. Another successful recruiting weekend is in the books for Ohio State Football. The program welcomed a pair of new pledges to their now top-ranked class in the country. Also, a five-star defensive back from Florida included the Buckeyes as a finalist when narrowing down his list of potential suitors.
Live music tonight and tomorrow at the fair

Live music will fill the air two nights of this year’s fair. Nashville artist Paulina Jayne and her band perform on July 12, and Marysville singer-songwriter Dan Wallace and his band take the stage on July 13. Both performances start at 7 p.m. Paulina Jayne combines the storytelling of...
Are you allowed to bring a gun to the Ohio State Fair?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Concealed and open carry guns will be permitted at the Ohio State Fair that begins in two weeks, but the spokesperson for the State Highway Patrol said Wednesday that there is a catch. Lt. Nathan Dennis said this is no different than in years past, but firearms are permitted outside only. Fair […]
Today only: How to get a free Subway sandwich

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – To celebrate the most significant menu change to date, Subway will be giving away free sandwiches Tuesday. Last week, Subway announced the “Subway Series,” a lineup of 12 new sandwiches. From 10 a.m. to noon, up to one million free 6-inch sandwiches from the Subway Series lineup will be offered across […]
Man, 23, injured in Short North shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 23-year-old man was shot overnight Monday outside a diner in the Short North Arts District just north of downtown Columbus, according to Columbus police. Officers went to the 1100 block of North High Street just after 2:30 a.m. where the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the leg […]
Local Entrepreneur Wants to Build An Apartment in Your Backyard

Local entrepreneur Dave Hunegnaw has a plan to not only create more density in existing urban neighborhoods, but finally build himself a garage. Hunegnaw and his wife purchased their garage-less house in Italian Village 15 years ago. The plan was always to build a garage, but when his neighbors built a garage with a carriage house for their in-laws a few years ago, a whole new plan started to emerge. What if he could build something similar and monetize it to rent out the space? As he started going through the process of designing and engineering the structure, the entrepreneurial mindset took over – if he was going to do it once, why not do it 100, 200, 300 times?
Road rage shooting victim catches incident on camera

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Gunshots fired in what was believed to be a road rage incident, and the victim caught the incident on video. Columbus police are investigating the June 28 incident which happened along Stelzer Road and Sunbury Road near Easton. “To relive that over and over, every time I go somewhere, I really […]
