Hundreds of paddlers compete in Missouri American Water MR340 race

By Jordan Betts
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iA6Y1_0gcnr0kc00

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Hundreds of paddlers hit the water at the annual Missouri American Water MR340 race in Kansas City, Kansas, on Tuesday.

Organizers say it's "the world’s longest, nonstop canoe/kayak race" and helps support river preservation.

Around 650 began the race on Tuesday morning at Kaw Point, where they will paddle 340 miles to the finish line in St. Charles, Missouri. The race will conclude on Friday.

This is the 17th year of the event. The race aims to "bring awareness to the importance of our rivers, which serve as a reliable source of drinking water for millions of Missourians. The MR340 race combines extreme sports and environmental stewardship," according to a release from organizers.

Proceeds go to two environmental stewardship and education organizations: Missouri River Relief and the Lewis & Clark Boat House & Museum.

