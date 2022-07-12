ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Today's Forecast: Mix of sun and clouds & seasonal

By Candace Monacelli
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago

MID-MICHIGAN — Today will mainly be dry, with partly cloudy skies and strong northwesterly winds. The chance for showers and a passing thunderstorm returns overnight into tomorrow morning. Unfortunately, not everyone will see rain! Many locations north of I-96 are under "abnormally dry" conditions on the drought monitor from NOAA. FOX 17 Meteorologists will be watching this situation closely in the coming days. Locations north of Lansing are currently under a "moderate" drought. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are store for the remainder of the work week. Temperatures will remain in the low to high 80s this week. Our next chance for rain arrives late Saturday night into Sunday.

TODAY: Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of overnight shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph. HIGH Beach Hazards Statement posted, with waves between 4 to 6 feet possible.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with the chance of an isolated shower or storm. West northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Stray morning shower possible. Becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

POLITICS
