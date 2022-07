PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a 54-year-old victim was shot during a robbery by a group of five to six men. It happened on the 800 block of North Markoe Street around 6:30 p.m. in West Philly. Police say the man was shot once in the hand and is currently in stable condition. Police say the group of five to six male suspects was last seen fleeing in a gray SUV. They made off with $1,500, according to police.

