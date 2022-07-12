This Martha Stewart Summer Pasta Dish Includes an Unexpected ”Buttery” & “Nutty” Ingredient

Courtesy of Everett Collection. Design: SheKnows.

If you’re looking for a quick summer pasta dish that doesn’t include the standard basil and mozzarella, then Martha Stewart has you covered. Stewart’s official Instagram posted a pasta recipe that includes pancetta, shrimp, garlic, and one unexpected ingredient that adds a buttery mouth-feel and nutty flavor to the dish — fava beans!

“This quick pasta features fava beans — they’re like a cross between asparagus and split peas, with a buttery texture and nutty taste,” the caption on Martha Stewart’s official Instagram reads. “They star alongside shrimp and pancetta in a dish that’s a cinch to make.”

Fava beans come in a long pod that looks similar to a standard green bean but it’s larger in size. To prepare the favas, you’ll first need to remove them from the pod and blanch them by boiling for a few minutes and then transferring them to an ice bath.

Then, when the beans are cool, you’ll have to pinch the beans out of another layer of skin — we promise all these steps will be worth it in the end! You can even prepare an entire batch of favas ahead of time and freeze them for up to 3 months.

Once the beans are prepared, you’re ready to pull the pasta dish together. You can boil up any kind of pasta you like, reserving some of the pasta water for the sauce. While the pasta is cooking, fry bits of pancetta in a pan and add the fava beans once the pancetta is golden brown.

Transfer the pancetta and favas into a bowl and fry up your garlic and shrimp, and a bit of chile. Then add back the pancetta and favas and fold in your pasta. Top with the remaining pasta water and oil to create a silky sauce. Finally, enjoy!

Get the full recipe on the Martha Stewart website here. This dish packs a lot of flavors, so prepare to have your tastebuds dazzled.