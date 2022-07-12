ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Katie Lee Biegel Just Shared a Miso Dressing Recipe That Is Versatile Enough to Use on Just About Every Summer Dish

By Olivia Harvey
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W8F3d_0gcnn25Y00
Katie Lee Biegel Katie Lee Biegel: Courtesy of Abrams; Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows.

A really tasty dressing can make any boring salad something special. And The Dish’s Katie Lee Biegel has the perfect summer salad dressing recipe that has layers of flavor and can be used on so much more than just salads.

“There’s no place like home! Just got back from Italy and getting back into the swing of my routine, including my big salads for lunch,” Biegel wrote in her Instagram caption. She said in the video, “I’m going to show you how to make one of my favorite salad dressings. It’s a miso, ginger, carrot dressing. It’s super delicious and light and fresh and easy.”

This dressing comes together in just a few minutes using a blender. Dice up a few carrots and about an inch of fresh ginger and blend with a few tablespoons of miso paste, vegetable oil (Biegel uses avocado oil), honey, toasted sesame oil, and rice vinegar.

The dressing will be a thicker consistency when the mixture comes out of the blender, but if you want, you can thin it out by either adding more water, rice vinegar, or a dash more oil. And this will keep in your fridge for several days. Just store it in a clean mason jar with a tight-fitting lid.

Biegel actually whipped up this recipe for Weight Watchers, but you don’t have to be a part of the program to enjoy its refreshing flavor.

Biegel loves topping her summer salads with this dressing, but really, it can go on anything. Drizzle a bit onto your grilled chicken, a freshly-made poke bowl, baked fish dishes, or even an Asian-inspired cold noodle dish and you’ll be thrilled with the results.

Can your new favorite food be a salad dressing? We say, why not?

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Shania Twain Uses a Surprising Kitchen Ingredient for Her Skin & Haircare Routines — & Last Chance to Get One for up to 30% Off on Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. Despite being the queen of Country music, Shania Twain has kept a very low profile over the years. However, she’s been hinting over the years about how she keeps her skin so supple and youthful. Her secret isn’t something you can buy at DermStore, but rather something you can buy at Whole Foods. Back in 2017, Twain told The Cut that she brings olive oil everywhere she travels. “This is going to sound weird, but because I’m traveling so much, I take… a bit of olive oil or any face cream that I’ve...
SKIN CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger
Fox News

Cheesy pasta with bacon and peas: Try the recipe

This "ultimate" pasta is quite the supper. "The ‘Ultimate Pasta with Bacon and Peas’ is made with no cream. Pasta water, olive oil and Parmesan cheese add the perfect touch of creaminess, accentuating the smokiness of the bacon and sweetness of the peas," says Grace Vallo, creator of the recipe blog tastefullygrace.com, noting that the addition of shallots and garlic are also a nice touch.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Cameron Diaz is Reportedly Ready for Baby #2 with Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden might be looking to expand their family. The couple already share one daughter, 2-year-old Raddix, and reportedly are ready for a second little one. “Cameron and Benji have discussed having another child and have even been looking into surrogate options for a while now,” the...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Geoffrey Zakarian's Transformation Is Seriously Turning Heads

Great American chef and TV personality Geoffrey Zakarian is well known for his 10 plus years as a judge on "Chopped" as well as many other Food Network shows, but there is more to Zakarian than you might imagine. The celebrity chef is revered for his countless successful restaurants all around the world as well as having a successful cookware line and multiple cookbooks under his belt. Surprisingly enough, the chef's life wasn't always on the culinary track. In fact, he didn't even have cooking and hospitality on his brain at all when he first went off to college.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Reportedly Loves This Sustainable Face Cleanser So Much That She Used It On Her Wedding Day — Last Chance to Snag for Only $16

Click here to read the full article. It’s one thing to love a cleanser for everyday use, but to love one so much that you use it on the happiest day of your life? That’s how you know it’s a truly great product. The Duchess of Cambridge knows luxury when she sees it and isn’t afraid to let the world know how to achieve it for themselves. But this time, Kate Middleton’s wedding makeup artist spilled the deets. Per Hello Magazine, Middleton’s wedding day makeup artist Arabella Preston insists on removing any dirt or impurities from one’s face by using...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Recipe#Avocado Oil#Chicken Noodle#Miso#Food Drink#Katieleebiegel#Weight Watchers
PopSugar

This No-Churn, Mason-Jar Ice Cream Comes Together in Just 5 Minutes

If you're new to homemade ice cream, you'll want to try this recipe, stat. Not only does it yield the perfect amount of ice cream for one person (i.e., you), but it can also be made with a simple electric hand mixer. In other words, you don't need to invest in a fancy ice-cream maker to get started.
RECIPES
SheKnows

This ‘Magical’ Dark Spot Cream Is Reportedly Amazing for Fighting Dark Spots & Is Only $13 for the Last Day of Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. When you get pregnant, a lot more comes than you expect. Swollen feet, hair loss, and melasma are just the tip of the iceberg. While things like swollen feet can calm down, melasma can stay for quite some time, thus leading to a slew of products to try out. Melasma is a type of brownish discoloration that can remain after pregnancy, and superstar mamas like Hilary Duff have talked about it before. But if you’re not a mama, you may want something to fight off the dark spots and discoloration on your face. While...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Rolling Stone

‘Where the Crawdads Sing’…Is Within a Dull, Well-Scrubbed Southern Gothic Mediocrity

The big-screen treatment of a bestseller, a well-scrubbed Southern Gothic, a next-gen star’s showcase, a romance-murder-mystery-courtroom-drama-dessert-topping-floor-wax, The Movie That Would Be The Notebook — these are some of the ways to describe Where the Crawdads Sing, the adaptation of Delia Shannon’s book-club staple about love and death among the marshlands. (The nicer ways, at least.) If you’re among the gajillions who’ve read the novel, you know the premise: In 1969, a body is found near an observation tower in Barkley Cove, North Carolina. The victim either fell or was pushed. There are no fingerprints or footprints near the scene of the crime. But there is a prime suspect: a young woman named Kya who’s spent most of her life living completely on her own, deep in the swamp. She’s considered dim-witted, degenerate and a danger to “polite” society by the local townsfolk. Naturally, she must be the murderer. You can never judge a book by its cover, however. Unless the tome in question is Shannon’s pageturner, of course — in which you absolutely know what you’re getting into before you’ve even cracked the spine.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Jessie James Decker's Back-to-School Plan Is All About Helping Herself & Her Kids Feel 'Empowered'

Click here to read the full article. It’s only July, and yet we feel like the days of summer are numbered with back-to-school season on the way. Already, we’re seeing adverts for school supplies, essentials, and gadgets for the upcoming year, and while it can feel overwhelming, we always rest assured knowing that so many parents are in the same position as they navigate the controlled chaos of back-to-school. Just ask Jessie James Decker — the singer and songwriter, business owner, and mom of three knows how intense this time of year can be. James Decker spoke exclusively with SheKnows...
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

This Tiktok-Viral ‘Easy Cleanup’ Pasta Cooker Is Perfect for Quick Dinners — Over 40% Today Only for Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. As we’ve said repeatedly, if there’s a kitchen tool that’ll make our lives easier — we’re getting it. TikTok just showed us once again what product we need next, and this one is perfect for anyone with a busy lifestyle. All of TikTok — specifically the subgroup foodtiktok — has been marveling over an ingenious hack of cooking pasta without the mess. It started circulating in a slew of videos, with one video by an account called @iamsamsamlim getting well over 40,000 views. The video showed how she used a special container to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SheKnows

This Nail Oil With Over 106,000 Reviews Has Been Deemed a 'Miracle in a Bottle’ For Damaged Nails — Now $13 for Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. We go through phases with our nails. Sometimes, we get acrylics or gel manicures almost consistently for months or years at a time. Sometimes, we forget to realize they need a self-care routine of their own. From our nails to cuticles to the soft skin surrounding them, we need to pamper our hands to the fullest. However, it’s hard to know where to start — that’s where nail oil comes in. One of the bestselling beauty picks on Amazon is a rigorous, luxurious nail oil that has over 100,000 customers going crazy for it....
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang and Producer Casey Kasprzyk Serve Up Scalding Hot Tea on Bill, Rick, ‘Dealor’ and More

Get the scoop on “Quarter”, “Bridge”, “Dealor” and fan favorite characters who have gone MIA. At a recent party for her Beverly Hills clothing store, Benheart, Katherine Kelly Lang did an Instagram live session that showed not only all the fun and fashions at the gathering, but revealed some juicy nuggets of soapy goodness for fans of Bold & Beautiful as well.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
SheKnows

SheKnows

57K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy