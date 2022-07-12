Katie Lee Biegel Just Shared a Miso Dressing Recipe That Is Versatile Enough to Use on Just About Every Summer Dish

Katie Lee Biegel Katie Lee Biegel: Courtesy of Abrams; Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows.

A really tasty dressing can make any boring salad something special. And The Dish’s Katie Lee Biegel has the perfect summer salad dressing recipe that has layers of flavor and can be used on so much more than just salads.

“There’s no place like home! Just got back from Italy and getting back into the swing of my routine, including my big salads for lunch,” Biegel wrote in her Instagram caption. She said in the video, “I’m going to show you how to make one of my favorite salad dressings. It’s a miso, ginger, carrot dressing. It’s super delicious and light and fresh and easy.”

This dressing comes together in just a few minutes using a blender. Dice up a few carrots and about an inch of fresh ginger and blend with a few tablespoons of miso paste, vegetable oil (Biegel uses avocado oil), honey, toasted sesame oil, and rice vinegar.

The dressing will be a thicker consistency when the mixture comes out of the blender, but if you want, you can thin it out by either adding more water, rice vinegar, or a dash more oil. And this will keep in your fridge for several days. Just store it in a clean mason jar with a tight-fitting lid.

Biegel actually whipped up this recipe for Weight Watchers, but you don’t have to be a part of the program to enjoy its refreshing flavor.

Biegel loves topping her summer salads with this dressing, but really, it can go on anything. Drizzle a bit onto your grilled chicken, a freshly-made poke bowl, baked fish dishes, or even an Asian-inspired cold noodle dish and you’ll be thrilled with the results.

Can your new favorite food be a salad dressing? We say, why not?