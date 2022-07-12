ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Jeopardy! fans rejoice after show makes major change for ‘first time in YEARS’ to honor late host Alex Trebek

By Kylie Parham
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

JEOPARDY! executives have made the decision to return to a live studio audience, after renaming the studio in honor of the late host Alex Trebek.

Fans of the game show have battled opinions over who will take over for the beloved figurehead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GLPBj_0gcnmrcD00
Jeopardy! has announced its return to a live studio audience Credit: Jeopardy/Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A8AqY_0gcnmrcD00
They've named the new TV set after the beloved Alex Trebek Credit: Getty

But after Alex Trebek's November 2020 death, Jeopardy! creators have found a way to honor his memory.

In a new video clip shared on Twitter, the show has officially announced its return to a live studio audience.

The promo included footage of the brand new stage named after the host, with the room filled with chairs for fan attendance.

In the background, Alex's voice could be heard along with those of previous show champions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VkLmY_0gcnmrcD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ljrsv_0gcnmrcD00

Words then appeared on the screen, reading: "It's not the same without you.

"Welcome back. Season 39 tickets now available at Jeopardy.com."

The game show captioned their post: "Welcome back to the Alex Trebek Stage! For the first time in two years, tickets for our studio audience are now available!"

FAN PRAISES

Fans were excited as they flooded the comments with praise for the show creators.

"As great as this past season has been, yes we need the audience back! It just takes things to a whole new level, always has!" one confessed.

"This picture gives me chills. It was such an iconic and amazing place to visit!!!" a second gushed.

A third put shortly: "Long Time Coming," with a red heart emoji, while a fourth agreed, writing: "Awww."

"Yay finally," a fifth remarked, while a final said: "Totally awesome."

KEN VS. MAYIM

After Alex Trebek's tragic passing, interim hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik have battled over the permanent role as show host.

From telltale ratings to "cryptic hints," fans have collected clues that the former champion will be chosen over the actress.

Mayim, 46, has been hosting Jeopardy! with Ken all season after he announced in May that he'd be out for "months."

Though his hiatus shocked Ken supporters, the permanent hosting slot is undecided with Season 38 ending on July 31st, 2022.

Fans have been waiting with bated breath to find out who will take the job from now on.

Internet sleuths have spotted many clues that Ken is preparing to film all of Season 39 solo and be passed the treasured Alex Trebek torch.

For one, the former contestant sent his fans into meltdown when he bowed out of the new season of The Chase.

The ABC sister show's official account tweeted a few months back: “New season. New Chasers.

"Victoria Groce, Brandon Blackwell, and Buzzy Cohen join Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer on May 3 when #TheChase returns."

Ken, who joined the show in 2021, was notably missing from the line-up.

His former costar and rival James Holtzhauer pointed out his absence, posting jokingly: "By popular demand, The Chase is now 100% @KenJennings-free."

Ken buzzed back: "I'm already missing all the lovely folks at @TheChaseABC, and the great trivia minds, and James."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h0e9R_0gcnmrcD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qWrNd_0gcnmrcD00

“Please tell me this is because you are taking the full-time Jeopardy hosting job,” one fan tweeted, as hundreds of others thought he was freeing up his schedule.

Fans have not been pleased with Mayim's stage presence, slamming her for errors and mishaps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=128xtp_0gcnmrcD00
Alex Trebek passed away from pancreatic cancer in November Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hxKYJ_0gcnmrcD00
Fans believe Ken Jennings will be his permanent replacement Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aovkn_0gcnmrcD00
Interim host, Mayim Bialik has faced backlash over on-screen 'errors' Credit: Getty

Comments / 7

Ducky NCIS
2d ago

Alex I'm real sorry you had to leave us but some things take front seat over all else... Your missed so very much but as you know your in our hearts forever...

Reply(1)
6
Guest
17h ago

Mayim is far better then Ken. When he’s on I shut off jeopardy, I can’t stand his smug I know it all attitude. I think he enjoys when the contestants answer a question wrong it makes him feel bigger and better then the contestants. I’ve been watching jeopardy from the beginning and if Ken is the permanent host I’ll quit watching jeopardy & I know a lot of other people who feel the same way

Reply
3
Susan
1d ago

We all miss Alex 😭 and the show was up in the air for awhile I appreciate the time I got to spend with you on Jeopardy. I should rephrase that I appreciate the time I got to see you on Jeopardy.... May the show go on You're always forever in our hearts

Reply
2
Related
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Star James Holzhauer Reveals Two ‘Huge Announcements’ for ‘Game Show Boot Camp’

If getting on a game show like Jeopardy! is a dream of yours, then pay attention because show star James Holzhauer wants your attention. See, he’s going to be part of “Game Show Boot Camp” in the lovely little town of Las Vegas. Holzhauer also will have some friends appear, too. On Thursday, he offered up a couple of “huge announcements” for the upcoming event. On Twitter, Holzhauer announced that Jeopardy! will have an in-person audition happen. Also, Amy Schneider, who won 40 games, will be there, too. Take a look at not only an earlier tweet but the one Holzhauer shared with some good news.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

'Wheel of Fortune': Pat Sajak Suffers Embarrassing Loss at Daytime Emmys

The 2022 Daytime Emmys went down on Friday night, via live ceremony broadcast on CBS. One of the wildest facts to come out of the awards ceremony — which is now streaming via Paramount+ — was at the expense of game show icon Pat Sajak. As noticed by BuzzerBlog, Sajak suffered an embarrassing loss. Sajak was riding high going into the night, being as he was nominated twice in the same category, Outstanding Game Show Host, due to his work on both Wheel of Fortune and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. However, he did not win the category.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Slam This Contestant for ‘Making a Fool of Himself’ With ‘Over the Top’ Antics

Unlike most shows, Jeopardy! has only two main components – the host and the contestants. As such, an unusually bright spotlight is placed on both. Fans of the game show have an incredibly close connection with the series’ host (even though it’s very one-sided). And when a contestant comes along who sparks their interest, fans will cheer them on with a vehemence typically reserved for family and close friends.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Makes Huge Change That Should Excite Longtime Fans

Dancing With the Stars is making yet another change to its show in advance of next season. According to Variety, Dancing With the Stars' former showrunner, Conrad Green, is returning to the show as it moves to Disney+. Green was the initial showrunner for the dance competition when it first premiered on ABC in 2005.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Chills
Person
Brad Rutter
DoYouRemember?

‘Jeopardy!’ Host, Mayim Bialik, Commits Yet Another Blunder On The Show

Mayim Bialik is making the news again, but in a negative way resulting from a recent error she made on the show. During an episode of Jeopardy! earlier this week, Bialik made a mistake saying that a player on the show didn’t get points for a question in which the contestant actually did. To rectify this error, it took the intervention of the show producers to douse the tension.
TV SHOWS
Herbie J Pilato

“Beach Boy” Brian Wilson and “Wheel of Fortune” Dream Vanna White: When Two Very Different Legends Met

As a Page for NBC in the “Big ‘80s,” I worked on a great many game shows that were taped at the Burbank studios during that era. SuperPassword, The New Let’s Make A Deal, Scrabble, and Wheel of Fortune. Next to Jeopardy and The Price is Right (on CBS), Wheel Of Fortune remains one of the most popular, long-lasting game shows to air on any network, broadcast, cable, syndicated, or otherwise. Like Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune was created by talk show icon and media mogul Merv Griffin.
BURBANK, CA
Us Weekly

‘General Hospital’ Cast Attended Funeral for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner’s Son Harrison: How They Supported Their Costars

Supporting their colleagues. The General Hospital cast has been doing anything they can to be there for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner as they grieve son Harrison Wagner's death. While at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, actress Kelly Thiebaud told Entertainment Tonight that the General Hospital team attended the funeral […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rejoice#Jeopardy Com
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’ Fans ‘Can’t Stand’ This Detail of the ‘Roseanne’ Spinoff

In October of 1988, Americans were introduced to the Conner family as ABC premiered their newest sitcom Roseanne. Running for 10 seasons, the tv show focused on the normal troubles of being a working-class family. Life, death, and finding the beauty in it all became common themes. Having dealt with some strong subject matter over the years, the sitcom came to an end in 1997. While it appeared the door had closed on the Connor family, in 2018, a spin-off series was created. Full of the same themes, The Connors sits at a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But while the characters act the same, viewers noticed a drastic shift in one crucial aspect of the series.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Has Fans Going Wild Over These Eye-Catching New Pics

Bridget Moynahan is known by millions for playing Erin Reagan on the CBS police drama Blue Bloods but she’s also been a model. Some new photos that Moynahan shared on her Instagram account on Tuesday are making fans go wild. The actress is shown in both black-and-white and color photos with some cool makeup and hats. Take look at the selection of pics Moynahan dropped here.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

These 10 TV Shows Were Canceled Almost Immediately

One of the hardest accomplishments in Hollywood is bringing a television show from an idea to the small screen, where millions will see the result of the efforts of hundreds of people in their pursuit of crafting entertainment. That's why it is painful and sad to hear about a show being canceled almost immediately, even if it was terrible. It's a rare thing, as most networks will air a complete season before canceling a low-rated series. However, some shows are just so bad that executives can't take the risk of continuing to air them.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg’s Wife Is ‘In Love’ With Carrie Underwood’s New Album

“Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg likely listened to a lot of Carrie Underwood this weekend as his wife Jenny McCarthy praised the country singer’s latest album. Carrie Underwood released her latest country album, “Denim & Rhinestones,” on Friday, June 10. It’s already gotten rave reviews, including from the wife of Donnie Wahlberg. Jenny McCarthy took to Twitter earlier today to spread the news about Underwood’s albums and encourage fans to listen.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’ Fans ‘Can’t Stand’ This Major Character

Fans of the popular NBC series Chicago Med recently took to Reddit to voice their displeasure with one character. In the thread, fans are going after Brian Tee’s character, Dr. Ethan Choi. The initial post that started the conversation was made by a user named Creative-Play1848. They wrote, “I’m only on season 3 but I can’t stand Choi. He has no compassion for patients and their desires if they go against what he thinks is best. He also doesn’t care about any mental health issue and is constantly undermining Dr. Charles.”
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Legend Vanna White Wishes Her Daughter Happy Birthday in Sweet Post

Wheel of Fortune star Vanna White might be on vacation right now but that didn’t keep her from wishing her daughter Gigi a Happy Birthday. As you can tell from White’s post on Twitter, Gigi turned 25 years old on Friday. She is one of her two children from her marriage to George San Pietro. Well, let’s take a look and see what Vanna is saying to her daughter.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: What Does Season 20 Hold for Sean Murray’s Timothy McGee?

Fans who watch NCIS know that Special Agent Timothy McGee, played by Sean Murray, has a lot to do at different times. There have been some important storylines involving McGee. He’s been a close confidant of Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon. But Gibbs isn’t around anymore with Alden Parker, played by Gary Cole, taking the lead role on the team. Still, it feels like McGee could use a big-time storyline involving just him.
TV SERIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
596K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy