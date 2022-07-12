ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conklin, NY

UH OH! The Conklin Fair Is Back But Will Be Missing Two Things

By Glenn Pitcher
98.1 The Hawk
98.1 The Hawk
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Conklin Fair will be celebrating its 51st year this weekend and there will be new attractions, and more rides but one tradition will be absent when they kick everything off on Thursday, July 14th. The First Responders Parade has been a staple of the Conklin Fair for years....

981thehawk.com

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Traveling zoo coming to Troy Fair

TROY, Pa. (WETM) – A traveling zoo exhibit will make its way through Bradford County later month, giving kids the chance to see a variety of climbing, flying and slithering critters up close in person. Cool Zoo—a Florida-based organization that describes itself as an educational, non-profit, and conservationist wildlife exhibit—will be at the Troy Fair […]
TROY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

CHOW Offering "Free Summer Family Food Bags" Throughout Month of July

The Community Outreach Hunger Warehouse -- otherwise known as CHOW, is beginning it's distribution of Free Summer Family Food Bags effective this week. CHOW will be doing the distribution, however the food is provided by and sponsored by the Rock On Cafe, which is a program run through Broome-Tioga BOCES.
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

Country music group to perform at The Forum

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH)- The country a Capella group Home Free is taking their tour to the Forum in Broome County. Join “Home Free” for a family friendly upbeat evening of pop-hits, country, and western standards. The group as a part of their “Road Sweet Road Tour” are making...
BINGHAMTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conklin, NY
News Channel 34

Johnson City Carousel Day is coming up

JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Carousel Day will be held on Saturday, July 23rd, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at CFJ Park in Johnson City. The event, centered around the CFJ carousel, is free to attend and includes a variety of entertainers, food and craft vendors, and representatives from multiple community organizations and agencies.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#The Conklin Fair
Newswatch 16

Family asks for help to find Leo the leopard

BRACKNEY, Pa. — Every kid has a favorite stuffed animal, and 8-year-old Nokomis Shirey of Susquehanna County is no exception. For Nokomis, it was Leo. Back in June, Nokomis made the trip down to Florida to visit her dad for the summer. When she realized Leo the leopard was left behind in Brackney.
BRACKNEY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
98.1 The Hawk

Historic And Exclusive Oneonta Emmons Farm Hits The Market At $4.2M

One of Oneonta, NY's most stately and historic properties with over 271 acres has gone up for sale for a cool $4.2 million after being in the same family since before 1935. According to listing company Corcoran Country Living, 19 Emmons Farm is named after Asa Emmons who came to what is now known as Oneonta in the early 1800s, cleared the land, and started building. It was on the Emmons Farm property that the first tavern was built (1840) and then a schoolhouse (1850). The house for sale was originally built in 1906 and owned by a man named Kendrick Morgan. This stately home is now an incredible, 6-family luxury apartment building and includes a 4-family apartment Carriage House, The Granary building which is a duplex, a cottage home "the Morgan", and even a greenhouse.
ONEONTA, NY
WOLF

Customer leaves $3,000 tip on $13.25 bill at local restaurant

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — “It is nice to be important but it is more important to be nice,” was proved at Alfredo’s Cafe located in the South Side Shopping Center of Scranton, Pennsylvania, on June 16th by their out-of-town customer, Eric Smith. Leslie Galacci shared...
SCRANTON, PA
owegopennysaver.com

Richford memorial honors early settler and former slave

A memorial stone was dedicated in honor of Augustus Van Buren on July 3 in the Richford Congregational Church Cemetery, located on Route 38 in Richford, N.Y. Church members, community residents and special guests gathered for the dedication on the cemetery grounds. Pastor Christopher Corlett shared a story from the...
RICHFORD, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Open-Air Gym Opens in Johnson City

A free, open-air fitness facility is set to open in the Village of Johnson City. The Village, Town of Union, MVP Health Care and the National Fitness Campaign are coordinating to officially open the Fitness Court at Floral Avenue Park July 12. . The facility is an outdoor fitness gym...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy