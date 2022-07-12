ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s how to avoid Prime Day scams: experts

By Samantha Stewart
(WTNH) – As Amazon kicks off their sale event Prime Day, scammers are looking to take advantage of Americans heading online looking for the biggest sales this week.

Kristen Johnson, director of communications for Better Business Bureau Serving Connecticut, shares the most common scams and tips on how to avoid them during this year’s Prime Day.

Some Conn. residents struggle with new unemployment system

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Some Connecticut residents say they are still facing problems with the new unemployment system. The new system, called ReEmploy CT, launched at noon last Tuesday. According to the Department of Labor, more than 18,000 claimants have already filed for benefits. The Department of Labor Commissioner, Dante...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Connecticut utilities introduce flexible payment plan for delinquent commercial customers

Connecticut utilities have introduced a new flexible payment plan to replace a COVID-19 pandemic plan that ended last month. The state's two largest utilities, Eversolurce and Avangrid, the parent company of United Illuminating developed the plan. It's for commercial customers and took effect on July 1, said Tracey Pelella, vice president of customer service at Avangrid.
CONNECTICUT STATE
