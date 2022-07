An Idaho Falls man who reportedly threatened his girlfriend with a knife failed to appear at his sentencing Wednesday. Kristian Lopez, 25, was set to be sentenced for witness intimidation in a plea deal that would have dropped several serious charges. He did not appear at the time of sentencing, however, resulting in the forfeiture of his bond and a new warrant for his arrest. Lopez was first arrested in...

