Laurel, DE

Child Drowns in Laurel Pool

WBOC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAUREL, Del.- A child drowned after falling into a pool in Laurel on Monday night,...

www.wboc.com

WBOC

Trio Indicted for Attempted Murder in Laurel Shooting

LAUREL, Del.- A Sussex County grand jury has indicted three people on attempted murder and related charges in connection with the May shooting of a boy at a Laurel apartment complex. On Monday, July 11, the Laurel Police Department, with the assistance of the Delaware Department of Justice, met with...
LAUREL, DE
WMDT.com

Three charged in May attempted murder in Laurel

LAUREL, Del. – Three suspects have been charged in connection to an attempted murder incident in May. Police say an investigation was launched after the ambush assault of a juvenile victim at the Holly Brook Apartments on May 9th. As a result of the investigation, 19-year-old Damon Hardy, 19-year-old Antione Hudson, and 17-year-old Jeremiah Handy have been indicted on first degree attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, first degree reckless endangerment, and first degree conspiracy to commit murder.
LAUREL, DE
City
Seaford, DE
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
City
Laurel, DE
Laurel, DE
Crime & Safety
Laurel, DE
Accidents
Local
Delaware Accidents
WBOC

Updated: Police Investigating Deadly Crash in Parsonsburg

PARSONSBURG, Md.- A man will be facing charges following a crash that claimed the life of one and injured three others early Tuesday morning on Rt. 50 East of Forrest Grove Rd. Police say the crash happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. when a 2013 Honda CRZ driven by Sammy Sung...
PARSONSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man wounded in shooting near Glen Burnie restaurant

GLEN BURNIE, Md. -- Detectives are investigating a Tuesday shooting in Glen Burnie that sent a man to the hospital.About 10:30 a.m., officers were called to a shooting at a restaurant in the 500 block of Greenway Road SE, where they found a man who had been shot, Anne Arundel County Police said.The unidentified victim was conscious and alert when he was taken to a trauma center for treatment, police said. His condition was not immediately known Wednesday morning.Police said the shooting suspect, who might have been driving a light-colored sedan, took off before officers arrived.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-222-6135 or the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
WMDT.com

Two charged in June armed robbery in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Police have charged two individuals in connection with an armed robbery that took place last month. At around 10:40 p.m. on June 15th, officers responded to the area of 16th Street and Philadelphia Avenue. The 18-year-old male victim told officers that three people had approached him and engaged him in a conversation before robbing him at gunpoint. The suspects then left the area with the victim’s belongings before officers arrived on scene. Through help from the victim, a witness, and the City Watch camera system, officers were able to obtain a description of the three suspects. Additionally, the City Watch cameras showed that the suspects had discarded some of the victim’s personal property in a trashcan on the Boardwalk at 13th Street. Officers were able to recover the item and the victim identified the item as one that was reported stolen.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Fire Heavily Damages Rehoboth Beach Area Home

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Authorities are investigating an early Monday morning fire that heavily damaged a home near Rehoboth Beach. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company said that shortly before 2 a.m., it was called to a fire in Kyrie Estates north of Rehoboth Beach. Rehoboth Beach firefighters, assisted by Lewes...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Fire Destroys Bethany Beach Area Home

BETHANY BEACH, Del.- Authorities are investigating a Tuesday morning fire that left a Bethany Beach area home in ruins. Tony Petralia, a spokesperson for the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, said it happened at around 9:30 a.m. at a rental home located on May Drive in the Bethany Lakes community. Petralia...
WBOC

Man Arrested for Arson Following Salisbury House Fire

SALISBURY, Md.- A man is facing arson and related charges following accusations that he intentionally set fire to a Salisbury home late Sunday night. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly before midnight at a two-story home located at 508 Bethel St. The Salisbury Fire Department responded to the blaze. It took four firefighters five minutes to control a small fire in a bedroom closet of the home.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Corvette crashes on Old Landing Road

A Chevy Corvette was damaged July 11 in a single-car crash on Old Landing Road. The call came in about 8:40 p.m. for an accident near the Sawgrass South clubhouse on Coronado Drive, Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co. officials said. No one was injured.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of July 4, 2022 – July 10, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,393 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-38324. On July 5, 2022, Deputy Novick responded to the 12700 block of Rodeo...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in July

NEWARK, Del. – The Food Bank of Delaware on Wednesday announced the dates for its July drive-thru mobile food pantry. The first one is scheduled for Monday, July 18, starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
NEWARK, DE
delawarepublic.org

Kent County opens new paramedic substation in West Dover

Kent County’s new West Dover Paramedic Substation is open. The new substation has been years in the making and Kent County Levy Court director of public safety Chief Colin Faulkner - says it’s needed for a number of reasons. “We’re constantly reviewing our data and our statistics for...
KENT COUNTY, DE
Milford LIVE News

Search for new police chief begins

With just a few weeks until Chief of Police Kenneth Brown retires from the Milford Police Department, the city hired Gov HR USA to assist them in finding his replacement. At a recent workshop, Jon Fehlman, Vice President of Gov HR USA, provided council with the beginning parameters of how the search will be conducted. Fehlman explained that surveys were ... Read More
MILFORD, DE

