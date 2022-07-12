Child Drowns in Laurel Pool

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Police have charged two individuals in connection with an armed robbery that took place last month. At around 10:40 p.m. on June 15th, officers responded to the area of 16th Street and Philadelphia Avenue. The 18-year-old male victim told officers that three people had approached him and engaged him in a conversation before robbing him at gunpoint. The suspects then left the area with the victim’s belongings before officers arrived on scene. Through help from the victim, a witness, and the City Watch camera system, officers were able to obtain a description of the three suspects. Additionally, the City Watch cameras showed that the suspects had discarded some of the victim’s personal property in a trashcan on the Boardwalk at 13th Street. Officers were able to recover the item and the victim identified the item as one that was reported stolen.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO