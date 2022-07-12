Child Drowns in Laurel Pool

LAUREL, Del. – Three suspects have been charged in connection to an attempted murder incident in May. Police say an investigation was launched after the ambush assault of a juvenile victim at the Holly Brook Apartments on May 9th. As a result of the investigation, 19-year-old Damon Hardy, 19-year-old Antione Hudson, and 17-year-old Jeremiah Handy have been indicted on first degree attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, first degree reckless endangerment, and first degree conspiracy to commit murder.
Comments / 3