Former Formula One race director Masi leaves FIA

San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Michael Masi has left his role at motorsport’s governing body five months after being replaced as Formula One race director.

Masi is relocating to Australia "to be closer to his family and take on new challenges,” the FIA said Tuesday.

The 44-year-old Masi had been race director for three years but was replaced following the controversy surrounding the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last December, when Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won his first world title after overtaking Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton on the last lap.

At the time, it was announced Masi was staying with the FIA but in an undetermined role.

In March, the FIA concluded that Masi made a “ human error ” but acted in good faith with a disputed restart procedure at the season-ending race.

The FIA thanked Masi for his commitment and noted he carried out “the numerous functions he was tasked with in a professional and dedicated manner.”

