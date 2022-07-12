Single game Vandal football tickets now available

This year’s Lewis County Fair will be held in Cottonwood at the Idaho County Fairgrounds. The move was necessary because the fair building that collapsed in Nezperce in January has not been replaced due factors including supply chain issues and contractor availability. The 80-foot by 120-foot metal building collapsed...
The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation announced Wednesday its final round of Fast Track Grants, which awarded $40,000 to five organizations in the region. The recipients include Pomeroy School District, which got $10,000 for a weight room and gym project, the Willow Center in Lewiston, which also received $10,000 for a peer support group and grief resources to youth and adult caregivers, and Clearwater Valley High School in Kooskia, which got almost $2,800 for physical education equipment. According to a news release, the foundation awarded $455,000 total in Fast Track Grants to 60 organizations.
Pictures posted on Helping Hands Rescue's Facebook page show the longtime suffering 13 dogs have gone through. "These dogs (poodle/poodle mixes) are from your friendly backyard breeder. Yes, right here in the LC Valley," the post read. Polly Benson, the main contact for Helping Hands Rescue, tells KLEW News, that...
LEWISTON, Idaho - Police in Lewiston are investigating a horrific case of hoarding and dog breeding, from which 22 poodles were rescued in unthinkable conditions. Officers say the owner first surrendered about a dozen of them to the animal rescue group, Helping Hands Rescue. But when police went to the...
Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal collision involving two motorcycles that occurred Friday, July 8th, at around 7:30 PM, on US Highway 95 at Mcintyre Rd, near Sweetwater, south of Lapwai. A Harley Davidson Motorcycle, driven by an unidentified 71 year-old man was traveling northbound when he rear-ended another...
LAPWAI - Idaho State Police are investigating a collision involving two motorcycles which occurred July 8, 2022 at approximately 7:29 p.m., on US95 at Mcintyre Street, just south of Lapwai. ISP released limited crash details on Wednesday night. A Harley Davidson Motorcycle, driven by a 71 year-old male, was traveling...
PULLMAN - Detectives with the Pullman Police Department have successfully located the golden retriever that was stolen out of a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot Tuesday night. Leo, the golden retriever puppy pictured below, has been safely reunited with his family. Using surveillance cameras, detectives were able to identify...
A homeless shelter in Lewiston proposed by Union Gospel Mission is one step closer to becoming reality after the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission affirmed a previous approval of a conditional-use permit. The proposed 96-bed facility would be constructed at 419 Snake River Ave. in Lewiston and would not...
The Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency has voted unanimously to amend the budget for 2022 to include funds for a sewer project. The decision made this week will go before a public hearing at a later meeting. $80,000 will be used to design three segments of sewer lines for an area...
The victim of last week’s fatal crash along the Gifford-Reubens road has been identified as 19-year-old Payton Blasingame of Lewiston. Idaho State Police say Blasingame was traveling north in a 2000 Honda Civic when her vehicle left the road and rolled near milepost 1. She died from her injuries at the scene. (Lewiston Tribune)
CHENEY, Wash. — A man was killed while riding a scooter in Cheney last Thursday. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened between 1st and 2nd St. According to SCSO, a car stopped at a stop sign before turning north on 1st street, in front of the scooter traveling south. The man driving the scooter was unable to avoid the car in time.
A Moscow man died Monday night after being struck by a vehicle as he was riding a bicycle across State Route 270 between Pullman and Moscow. According to the Washington State Patrol, 49-year-old Jason Wallace was pronounced dead at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow following the wreck. Wallace was 9...
The two victims of a small plane crash last month in Valley County have been identified as 48-year-old Neal Humphrey and his 15-year-old son Cooper Humphrey. According the Valley County Sheriff’s Office, the two had taken off from the Lower Loon Airstrip at about 7:30 p.m. June 26 and were flying to the Johnson Creek Airstrip 3 miles south of Yellow Pine.
CHALLIS – A father and son killed in a plane crash during a camping trip were well loved by the people who knew them. Neal Humphrey, 48, and his 15-year-old son, Cooper Humphrey, of Lewiston passed away last month in a plane crash near Challis. Neal leaves behind his...
MOSCOW - A 49-year-old Moscow man riding a bike on the Moscow-Pullman Highway died last night when he was hit by a vehicle. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred around 8:45 near the state line. Troopers say that Jason Wallace was riding a bike on the Southside of the highway when crossed into traffic. 47-year-old Cynthia Anderson of Moscow was driving an SUV Westbound in the right lane and didn’t see Wallace and hit the bike. Wallace was taken to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow where he died. Troopers say he wasn’t wearing a helmet or reflective clothing and that drugs or alcohol were involved. The WSP determined that Wallace failed to yield to traffic.
A rape charge against a Clarkston man was dismissed after he pleaded guilty to providing shelter to a runaway. As part of a plea deal, 50-year-old Aaron Treharne pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge of providing shelter to a runaway and the felony rape charge was dismissed. Treharne also had a felony persistent violator enhancement charge that was dismissed as part of the agreement.
ANATONE, Wash. - One person is dead after a car rolled on State Route 129 in Asotin County. Washington State Patrol Trooper Tanner Dennison says the crash happened at 10:16 p.m. on July 10 when the driver did not take the curve correctly. A passenger in the car is in...
