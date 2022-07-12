Single game Vandal football tickets now available

MOSCOW - A 49-year-old Moscow man riding a bike on the Moscow-Pullman Highway died last night when he was hit by a vehicle. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred around 8:45 near the state line. Troopers say that Jason Wallace was riding a bike on the Southside of the highway when crossed into traffic. 47-year-old Cynthia Anderson of Moscow was driving an SUV Westbound in the right lane and didn’t see Wallace and hit the bike. Wallace was taken to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow where he died. Troopers say he wasn’t wearing a helmet or reflective clothing and that drugs or alcohol were involved. The WSP determined that Wallace failed to yield to traffic.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO