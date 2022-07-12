ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Get To It With Pruitt “Bipolar Breakup” [Listen]

By The Russ Parr Show
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AX3qL_0gcngnyR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=229HR1_0gcngnyR00

Source: Robertleighpruitt.com / Robertleighpruitt.com

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

In this week’s “Get Into It with Pruitt,” we get into a breakup over mental health diagnosis that has us talking.

Read today’s dilemma below:

Mr. Pruitt, I’m engaged to be married. I’ve been going with my fiance for three years, we’ve had our ups and downs. Usually with issues that I have with my anger in that time, something he calls my mental instability. He suggested that I seek some help to find out if there’s something there going on with me. I’m constantly angry, and my moods are always changing. So after a year and a half of him saying, hey, go see what’s going on. I finally went and got diagnosed with bipolarism. I thought he would be okay with it, because he suggested that I would do that. Because I know my mother suffers from the same thing. She’s bipolar, and so does her mother. My boyfriend just recently called off our wedding. And he wanted to be honest, and says, I’m concerned that what you have might be hereditary. I would hate to pass that on to any future children. He claims he still loves me, but he just cannot continue. I’m at wit’s end. With this. I’m trying to get past this. I’m in control of my bipolarism right now, but that doesn’t matter to him. Do you have any options I can consider?

How should this situation have been handled? Listen To Robert Pruitt and Russ Parr Below:

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST

Read Below:

PRUITT: Yeah, one, you know, I’m gonna stay in my lane. So my area of expertise is being able to listen to what you say and offer something that nurtures the journey. Here’s what came up. That if he left, he honored both of them by not saying yes to something that was his No, I’ll say it another way. If he left, he blessed her despite how she feels now, because he was true to what was true for him. Now the beautiful thing is, she’s got her experience under control. If she worries about what she no longer has, whoever this cat is, then she will negate the ability to see or attract to her somebody that is absolutely perfect for her. That’s the beauty of it. Everything we have in our lives we brought in sometimes I don’t like that, because I can look around my house and my room ago really, I brought that in. So she has the ability to bring somebody in for which bipolar experience or diagnosis won’t be an issue. Somebody that’ll love, nurture, and cherish her and she can move down that path. So for her right now, it’s just the healing process and the grieving process. That’s what I would offer.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

RUSS: Should she had said anything? Is it really his business? I mean?

PRUITT: Yes, well, it is. If he has an issue one, the issue belongs to him. He voiced it. He voiced it for the better part of a year. I think she based on what you read, she understood that there was something going on for her because in your reading, it sounded like oh, now I recognize I have a similar diagnosis to my mother. Right. So whether she knew it or suspected doesn’t matter. Her going gave her some new information. Now after that, yeah, we could say something. But what do you want to say “you are right?” I’m pissed off at you because we dated for so long. You didn’t like this experience.” I mean, we’re getting caught up in the past. And all I know is the longer I stay rooted in the past, the more upset I experience and create for myself. So I don’t want this to sound cold. I just know we got a short segment. So I can’t go into it in a deep way. Right. So yes, my sister grieve it goes through a grieving process and then release yourself into something that’s new.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM :

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

Robin Roberts, 61, Announces Her Partner Amber Laign, 47, Is Finishing Radiation And That She’s Taking Time Off From GMA: ‘Once She Rings That Bell We’re Heading to Our Happy Place!’

“Sweet Amber,” as she is lovingly nicknamed by the TV personality, also a breast cancer survivor, has been battling the same disease since December. Amber unfortunately had some challenges along the way with her chemotherapy treatment, until now that is!. When going through cancer, it’s important to celebrate every...
CANCER
OK! Magazine

Gender Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Baby No. 2 Revealed

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are apparently going to be proud parents of a baby boy. Multiple sources have confirmed that the on-and-off couple is expecting a son via surrogate, news that was revealed months after the NBA pro's paternity scandal made headlines and resulted in the coparents of daughter True, 4, breaking up once again.
NBA
psychologytoday.com

What Rational Emotive Behavior Therapy Is Not

Let's begin with what REBT is: a comprehensive approach to psychotherapy based on Dr. Albert Ellis's pioneering work in its theory and practice. Beginning in 1956, Ellis changed the course of the psychotherapy movement from traditional therapy to the now widely practiced cognitive-behavioral therapies. Since REBT's inception, Ellis has written...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Wit#Bipolar#Robertleighpruitt Com
Outsider.com

Valerie Bertinelli Divorce: Major Details Emerge About Upcoming Negotiations

Valerie Bertinelli is gearing up for a not-so-pretty face-off with her ex-husband. The TV icon is headed to court to negotiate spousal support with her ex-husband, Tom Vitale. Per court documents, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge has mandated that Bertinelli and her ex-husband, Tom Vitale, must attend a legal conference with their lawyers. The announcement comes after her ex claimed he only makes $16 an hour at his current job.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WebMD

How My Friendships Helped Me Survive Schizophrenia

Nobody knew what to do, but my friends knew I was in trouble, and all wanted to help. Let's call my friends Maggie, Samantha, and Paige. Maggie feared for the worst. She tried to take over the situation and did everything she thought she could, including calling the EMTs several times, making me go to the ER and see my psychiatrist, and contacting my parents. Her goal was to solve my "problem" as soon as possible without speaking to me at all. To her, I was in danger. She wanted my family and health care professionals to step in. I was often surprised and frustrated by her actions. Maggie thinks I am stupid. I felt like not only did I have to deal with what I was experiencing, which was hard enough, but I also had to watch out for what she was doing to my life.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

What Is the Link Between Anhedonia and Schizophrenia?

Anhedonia is a condition that involves a lack of pleasure. When combined with schizophrenia, it can be challenging to navigate. Anhedonia is a condition that essentially wipes your ability to enjoy things or experience pleasure. This mental health condition is often associated with schizophrenia, which can negatively impact a person’s quality of life.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Understanding Schizophrenia 'Relapse'

When symptoms of schizophrenia occur after being managed for some time, you may be experiencing a symptom relapse. Schizophrenia can affect a person’s behaviors, cognition, mood, and how they connect with others. While medication, psychotherapy, and learning about schizophrenia can help manage symptoms of the condition, it’s possible to...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NewsBreak
Instagram
AFP

'Booked, blessed and busy': Lizzo returns

Lizzo's summer turned up a notch Friday, with the poster child of self-love dropping her long-awaited album "Special" fresh off an Emmy nomination and ahead of a forthcoming tour. Lizzo's week had already kicked off to a banner start after she scored an Emmy Awards nomination for her show "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls," a reality show where she searches for her tour's back-up dancers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Slate

How Young People Are Thinking About Their Mental Health

This article is a co-publication of Zócalo Public Square and State of Mind. My depression was triggered by The Lion King. Watching Scar throw Simba’s father to his death, I started crying and couldn’t stop. I was 11, terrified something would happen to my mom—my lifeline, and the parent who had removed us from an abusive situation six years earlier. That night, it felt like a dark room opened inside my chest, filled with feelings I couldn’t name.
MENTAL HEALTH
Refinery29

My Partner Has An Eating Disorder — What Should I Do?

Content warning: This article discusses disordered eating in a way that some readers may find distressing. Joel was at work when he received a Facebook message from his girlfriend, Emma. In it, she had mustered up the courage to text him and tell him that she had bulimia. That was...
RELATIONSHIPS
Refinery29

My Boyfriend Is Bulimic: Dating A Man With An Eating Disorder

Content warning: This article discusses disordered eating in a way that some readers may find distressing. Over one third of Australians that experience an eating disorder are men.We don’t hear about it or speak about it as often as we should. "On average it takes nearly three times as...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy