Sedalia, MO

Parkapalooza at the Heckart Saturday

By Randy Kirby
KIX 105.7
 2 days ago
Due to the excessive heat, Sedalia Parks & Rec is moving the 2022 Parkapalooza event inside the Heckart Community Center on Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Guests attending Parkapalooza will enter through the north parking lot through...

