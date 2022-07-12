Parkapalooza at the Heckart Saturday

If you've got little ones, you know it can be hard to find things for the kids to do that are inexpensive, but they actually enjoy. !--more--> Well, it's time for you to mark your calendars and plan for something fun, free, and right here in town. Every year, right after the Fair and right as the kids go back to school, the Sedalia Kiwanis plans a free fun event for the kiddos. It's a little later this year, but still good! This year, there's going to be a lot of fun activities! It all takes place on Saturday, September 10, at Liberty Park. You can see the shelter they'll be at from the street.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO