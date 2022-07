An area transient was taken into custody on a theft warrant after failing to appear for his case management conference. The incident occurred back on October 16th, 2020. According to the original criminal complaint, 27-year-old Quincy Bartels was at the Mormon Trek Boulevard Delimart a little after 11:30pm when he asked the victim for a ride to Cedar Rapids. When the victim told him no, Bartels instead asked for a dime. The victim gave him a quarter, and the two went inside to make purchases.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO