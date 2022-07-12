One-on-one with Jane Bonner

All about the views during a hike? Hit these Westchester County trails for breathtaking vistas of rivers and lakes in the region. There are many out there who think Westchester is not the hiking capital of New York State (they may be correct, but still…).While Westchester may not have as many trails as its surrounding counties in the Hudson Valley, it is packed with hikes aplenty. In addition to being a great way to get moving outdoors, these treks also offer stunning and serene views of the Hudson River and the many lakes, ponds, and more that fill the county.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO