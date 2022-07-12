Danville standoff over, Decatur man in custody
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office engaged in a standoff with a man who barricaded himself inside a Danville home Tuesday morning.
41-year-old Daniel Thomas Powers, of Decatur, has been charged with making a terrorist threat and possession of dangerous drugs.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said around 5:55 a.m. they were called to a home in the 1600-block of Kirby Bridge Road where an armed man, later identified as Powers, had barricaded himself inside. Officials said they were told Powers planned to hurt the others inside the home.
The sheriff’s office added deputies were attempting to communicate with Powers and everybody else in the home was out.
After nearly an hour, Morgan County officials confirmed Powers was taken into custody after he came out of the home.
