ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

Danville standoff over, Decatur man in custody

By Kaitlin Kanable
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MPAD1_0gcnXJvy00

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office engaged in a standoff with a man who barricaded himself inside a Danville home Tuesday morning.

41-year-old Daniel Thomas Powers, of Decatur, has been charged with making a terrorist threat and possession of dangerous drugs.

Huntsville man arrested for second time in 2 weeks for home repair fraud

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said around 5:55 a.m. they were called to a home in the 1600-block of Kirby Bridge Road where an armed man, later identified as Powers, had barricaded himself inside. Officials said they were told Powers planned to hurt the others inside the home.

The sheriff’s office added deputies were attempting to communicate with Powers and everybody else in the home was out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38C6TH_0gcnXJvy00
Daniel Thomas Powers

After nearly an hour, Morgan County officials confirmed Powers was taken into custody after he came out of the home.

Powers was taken to the Morgan County Jail and a $50,300 bond was set.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 6

Related
WHNT News 19

Over 10,000 pills seized in Morgan County drug operation

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Over 10,000 pills were recovered in packages being sent to southwest Decatur during the month of July. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said in early in the month they began an investigation with the Decatur Police Department and the U.S. Postal Service. During that investigation agents found between 10,000 and 12,000 pills thought to be Alprazolam (Xanax), a controlled substance.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Phil Campbell Police to provide amnesty day to offenders

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Phil Campbell Police Department is allowing anyone with a non-violent misdemeanor warrant to go to the station to take care of their warrant without penalty. Anyone with these misdemeanors will be able to stop by the station Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 3...
PHIL CAMPBELL, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Morgan County, AL
City
Decatur, AL
Morgan County, AL
Crime & Safety
Danville, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Danville, AL
Decatur, AL
Crime & Safety
WAFF

Florence standoff suspect ordered to undergo mental evaluation

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The man that was involved in a standoff with police in Florence in May 2021 has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation by a Lauderdale County Circuit Judge. Kyle Seeley was arrested on six counts of attempted murder by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department...
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

1 killed in Ardmore wreck

Limestone County Coroner Mike West has confirmed one fatality Thursday in a wreck near Ardmore. The wreck happened near the intersection of Bethel and Old Schoolhouse roads. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
ARDMORE, AL
WHNT News 19

2 facing drug charges in Limestone County

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men on drug-related charges. Officials say investigators conducted a narcotics operation off State Line Road on Friday, July 8 in the Ardmore community. Two men, Sean Michael Plummer, 38, of Toney, AL, and Kyle William Seymour, 38, of Hazel Green, AL, were arrested on separate charges.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Powers#Nexstar Media Inc
WHNT News 19

Albertville woman pleads ‘not guilty’ to husband’s murder

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Kathy Lynn Wright has pleaded not guilty to her husband’s murder, according to online court documents. The 54-year-old entered her plea on Tuesday, July 12, after she was charged with intentional murder in a grand jury indictment last month in connection to the shooting death of her husband, Christopher Allen Wright.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WAFF

Stevenson man arrested on drug-related charges

STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Stevenson Police Department arrested a man on drug-related charges on July 13. Joshua Morrow, 39, was arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance (synthetic cannabinoids), unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession...
STEVENSON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFF

7-year-old child dies in Albertville house fire

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, a 7-year-old child has died after a house fire in Albertville on Wednesday morning. The girl was taken to Marshall Medical Center South and the coroner’s office was called at 2 a.m. The death is being investigated, but it is in connection with a house fire at 5116 Todd Ridge Road, according to the coroner’s office.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WAFF

Nearly 1 pound of meth seized in arrest

LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Moulton man was arrested after an investigation by agents with the Lawrence County VICE/Narcotics Unit on Thursday. Through tips about illegal drug sales, agents determined that Jonathan Stricklin, 38, was a primary supply source for illicit drugs being distributed in the east Lawrence area.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville man arrested for home repair fraud

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was arrested for home repair fraud by investigators with the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office on Monday. Johnny Ray Jordan, 61, was recently arrested in June for two counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument and two counts of home repair fraud in Decatur.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

2 arrested after trying to break in to Decatur store

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Two men are in custody after allegedly trying to break in to a Decatur electronics store late Sunday night. John Timothy Topps, 43, of Falkville and Preston Scott Tatum, 23, of Madison are both charged with second-degree attempted burglary, possession of burglar’s tools and carrying a pistol without a permit.
DECATUR, AL
WHNT News 19

Decatur Police search for missing woman

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Decatur Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 25-year-old woman. According to the Decatur Police Department, 25-year-old Taylor Haynes last had contact with her family two weeks ago. She is known to frequent the areas of Decatur, Hartselle, and Moulton. If you...
DECATUR, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy