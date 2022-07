NEWTOWN — The community will gather Thursday and Friday to celebrate the life of longtime Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue Chief William Halstead. Halstead served with the fire department for more than half a century. He joined the Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company in 1965 at age 16. In 1978, he was promoted to be the company’s chief. He also served as Newtown’s director of emergency management and the fire marshal.

NEWTOWN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO