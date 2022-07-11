UPDATE: Central African Market now open in Cypress

HOUSTON, TX – The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) has announced that two of its award-winning master planned communities—The Woodlands® and Bridgeland®, both in the Greater Houston area—have earned LEED precertification by the U.S. Green Building Council, becoming the first master planned communities (MPCs) in Texas to achieve this status. The Woodlands and Bridgeland join an elite global group of entities recognized by LEED for being dedicated to making their communities healthy, resilient, inclusive, and inherently sustainable for residents. The Woodlands, at 44.5 square miles, becomes the largest master planned community in the world to earn precertification.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO