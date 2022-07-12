ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Gerald R. Ford International Airport gets over $8 million for improvements

By WGVU News
wgvunews.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Grand Rapids Monday to announce grant money that is being awarded to the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. “I’m delighted to celebrate today, the award of $8.6 million to...

www.wgvunews.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

$63 million in US funding improvements to 3 Michigan airports

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three Michigan airports will have $63 million in federal funding for improvements. It’s part of a package that includes nearly $1 billion in grants to expand capacity at US airport terminals. These improvements are aimed at improving energy efficiency, promoting competition and providing easier access for individuals with disabilities. The infrastructure law, known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, is an investment in US infrastructure that is intended to rebuild America’s roads, bridges and rails, upgrade and expand public transit, modernize the nation’s ports and airports, improve safety and address the climate crisis.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Nonprofit and builder team up to construct ‘affordable’ home in Grand Rapids neighborhood

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A newly built, single-family home sold at a reduced price will soon be in the hands of a new owner. The home was built by ICCF Community Homes, in partnership with BDR Custom Homes, as part of ICCF’s mission to boost homeownership among low- to moderate-income residents in Kent County. Located on Sigsbee Street in the Baxter Neighborhood, the three-bedroom home was appraised at $265,000 but sold to a new owner for $170,000.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wrif.com

This Michigan City is the Best for Hipsters

Is the term “hipsters” still a thing? It seems kind of, well, unhip at this point, but all joking aside, some cities in America are better for so-called hipsters than others. When it comes to Michigan, one city stands out. LawnStarter.com has put together a list of 2022’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Traverse City, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
Fox17

WATCH: Pete Buttigieg visits GR, touts GRR terminal expansion project

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg held a news conference from Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids Monday. He discussed the airport's multimillion-dollar terminal expansion project. Watch the news conference here:. Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Was A Navy Ship Named for Grand Rapids? Yes, Twice!

This may be a little bit of history lost on most of us, but there was actually a Navy Gun Ship (boat) named for the the City of Grand Rapids!. The USS Grand Rapids (PG-98) was a gunship built during the Vietnam War. Susan Ford, then the 12 year old daughter of Grand Rapids congressman Gerald Ford, christened the USS Grand Rapids by breaking the bottle of champagne over the bow at its launch. Mom, Betty, of course, and dad and others at her side and the USS Grand Rapids behind them.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gerald Ford
1077 WRKR

Should Kalamazoo Build A Beltline Through Downtown?

This might be a brilliant solution to a problem we don't even have, or it might be a colossal waste of money. It seems like these days all the City of Kalamazoo wants to do is frustrate its citizens. And to be fair, no matter what they do, they'll be honking off some group of people or another. The most recent example of this is the project going on now on Park and Westnedge Streets around downtown. The City calls it "traffic calming". What?
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Energy Efficiency#U S Transportation
Kalamazoo Gazette

Great Lakes resurrection: Muskegon Lake transforms from industrial dump to ‘ridiculous’ potential

MUSKEGON, MI -- Cindy Larsen was in her office at Muskegon’s chamber of commerce when she heard screaming coming from the reception area. Alarmed, she went to investigate. Turns out they were “screams of glee” from a long-ago resident who had returned for a visit and was overwhelmed by the beauty of Muskegon Lake, Larsen told MLive/The Muskegon Chronicle.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

A Ship Visits Lake Macatawa

Gayle and I happened to be at Kollen Park in Holland Tuesday evening. We heard a loud blast from a ship’s horn, just a little out of view from where we were (eating dinner at a picnic table). I ran (well, walked – I am in the “senior citizen” category now) to the water’s edge to see what was coming.
HOLLAND, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Grand Haven Momentum Center announces seven new programs

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven Momentum Center has announced seven new programs. The goal for The Momentum Center is to create a space where everyone is welcomed, and populations are integrated that are often segregated. People who participate are invited to engage and connect to others through a shared demographic, common area of interest, or a more convenient time of day. Membership is $1 per year and is open to everyone.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
WOOD TV8

Man, 76, drowns in Grand River near Grand Rapids

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man drowned in the Grand River north of Grand Rapids Tuesday. It happened off Konkle Drive NE near Jupiter Avenue in Plainfield Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says emergency responders were called there around 11:45 p.m. on a report of an unresponsive...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Pride Source

Enough Already: Another Wedding Venue, This Time in Grand Rapids, Is Turning Away Same-Sex Couples

Well, hateful homophobia has reared its ugly head in the state of Michigan yet again. This time it’s a new wedding venue in Grand Rapids, the Broadway Avenue, who, with an anti-queer Instagram post, has announced their policy of blatantly discriminating against the LGBTQ+ community by refusing to host same-sex weddings at their recently renovated church. This despite the fact that the United States Supreme Court ruled that marriage equality is a Constitutionally-protected right seven years ago, in 2015.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy