ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Abbott, other Texas leaders call for release of Uvalde video, capping day of confusion for families

By Mireya Villarreal, Gina Sunseri, Lucien Bruggeman, ABC News
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V8UGE_0gcnP9uH00
Texas school shooting Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

AUSTIN, Texas — A chorus of Texas state leaders on Monday called on law enforcement officials to release surveillance video from inside Robb Elementary School during the May 24 mass shooting, including Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is running for reelection.

"That video needs to be released, as well as the audio," Abbott told Austin ABC affiliate KVUE in an interview Monday afternoon. "The Texans need to know. But, frankly, the people of Uvalde, they deserve to get to know exactly what happened. And I urge that it happen very quickly."

The deluge of support from top politicians capped a day of finger-pointing and about-faces from state leaders. At a hearing in Austin on Monday morning, a key Texas state legislator suggested that an agreement between law enforcement and local officials to disclose a portion of the footage had been struck -- only for one of the parties to the supposed agreement to quickly rebuff that claim.

Rep. Dustin Burrows, the chairman of a special Texas House panel investigating the Robb Elementary shooting, announced Monday morning that the Texas Department of Public Safety and the mayor of Uvalde had reached a deal to disclose surveillance video showing officers gathered in the hallway outside of the classroom containing the 21-year-old gunman.

But within hours of Burrows' comment, the Texas Department of Public Safety gave ABC News a July 8 letter it sent to the chairman informing him that the law enforcement agency could not unilaterally grant his request for the tapes, citing instruction from the Uvalde-area district attorney, Christina Busbee.

"[Busbee] has objected to releasing the video and has instructed us not to do so," according to the letter, which was signed by DPS Deputy Director Freeman Martin. "As the individual with authority to consider whether any criminal prosecution should result from the events in Uvalde, we are guided by her professional judgment regarding the potential impact of releasing the video."

After Monday's hearing concluded, Burrows clarified his earlier comments, telling ABC News, "We're still working on getting the video released, but no agreements." He later tweeted, "It is my intention to show the hallway video to the people of Uvalde, regardless of any agreement. I will not release it to the public until the people of Uvalde have seen it for themselves."

Busbee did not respond to ABC News' requests for comment.

This latest round of confusion is certain to exacerbate frustration within the Uvalde community. More than six weeks after the shooting, which ended the lives of 19 students and two teachers, several questions remain about the 77 minutes that elapsed between the time the shooter entered the school, and the moment law enforcement officers breached the classroom and killed him.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw characterized the police response as "an abject failure" during testimony before a Texas Senate panel last month, raising the stakes for officials to release video footage.

On Sunday, families of the victims gathered in Uvalde's town square to voice their frustrations with state and local leaders over their handling of the shooting and subsequent investigations. The event was called The Unheard Voices March & Rally, as a reflection of the sentiment shared by many residents of the small West Texas town.

The public back-and-forth over whether and what investigative evidence to publicly share from inside the school has become a source of conflict between some family members of the victims and officials who claimed to represent their interests. Busbee has said that releasing footage could hinder her ongoing probe into whether the shooting warrants any criminal charges.

Over the weekend, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin accused Busbee of misleading family members about McLaughlin's support for releasing certain footage showing the police response during the rampage.

On Friday, McLaughlin affirmed his support for the release of "all videos," including "the entire 77-minute hallway video ... up the moment of the breach." But less than 24 hours later, he issued a follow-up statement clarifying that he only sought the release of video showing the police response -- not any children or any images from the classroom.

In the course of his about-face, McLaughlin claimed that Busbee had been "advising" families of the victims that he supported releasing videos showing deceased children, and accused her of "not telling the truth."

McLaughlin later told ABC News that video from the hallway inside of Robb would "contradict misconceptions that Uvalde police were the only ones inside with weapons," and releasing the tape would "provide transparency to everyone."

On Monday, Rep. Burrows said he would "continue to put pressure on the situation and consider all options in making sure that video gets out for the public to view," but did not commit to a timeline for a public release.

"I can tell people all day long what it is I saw, the committee can tell people all day long what we saw, but it's very different to see it for yourself," Burrows said. "And we think that's very important."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

Democrat Beto O'Rourke adds $27M to race for Texas governor

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Democrat Beto O'Rourke on Friday reported raising nearly $32 million during the first half of 2022, keeping his challenge against Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on track to be one of the nation's most expensive races in November's midterm elections. Abbott had already...
TEXAS STATE
WOKV

Uvalde families need help; donations take months to deliver

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — Jessica Treviño’s 11-year-old daughter was attending Robb Elementary School on May 24, when a gunman fatally shot 19 children and two teachers. She was not physically hurt. But in the nearly two months since, she has suffered from anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder — conditions that have required up to $1,500 a week in physical and emotional care.
UVALDE, TX
WOKV

Texas hospitals delaying care over abortion law, letter says

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Some hospitals in Texas have reportedly refused to treat patients with major pregnancy complications for fear of violating the state's abortion ban, the Texas Medical Association said in a letter this week. The association did not name the hospitals but said it's received...
TEXAS STATE
WOKV

Mississippi AG: No prosecution plan in Emmett Till lynching

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Mississippi's top legal official has no plan to prosecute the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, an aide said Friday following revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and a newly revealed memoir by the woman.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
City
Abbott, TX
Uvalde, TX
Government
WOKV

New Mexico, 'Stranger Things' backdrop, hits production peak

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — New Mexico's film and TV industry has hit a new peak, with record spending by video production companies in a state that drew projects including the Netflix series “Stranger Things." Production companies directly spent a record $855 million on films, TV...
SANTA FE, NM
WOKV

South Alabama man killed by lightning strike

A South Alabama man died Saturday when he was struck by lightning, authorities said. Gregory Shipp, 31, of Brewton, became the sixth fatality from a lightning strike this year, according to the National Lightning Safety Council. All six deaths occurred in six different states since June 22, the agency reported.
BREWTON, AL
WOKV

Personal connections show lawyer Alex Murdaugh's downfall

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — The shooting deaths of South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh's wife and son started a chain of investigations, strange happenings and legal maneuvers over the past 13 months that his lawyer said will soon lead to murder charges. But Murdaugh's life was quietly unraveling...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dustin Burrows
Person
Greg Abbott
WOKV

DEA seizes 1 million fentanyl pills in record-setting California drug bust

LOS ANGELES — Agents with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration made history in California when they seized 1 million fake pills that contained fentanyl. The DEA announced the historic bust in a news release, saying it was the largest seizure of fentanyl the organization had ever made in California. The seizure was done as part of an investigation into drug trafficking in the Los Angeles area believed to be linked to the Sinaloa Cartel, agents said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WOKV

New Jersey man finds $1,000 in cash from 1930s while landscaping lawn

WILDWOOD, N.J. — Yard work paid off in a big way for a New Jersey man, who found cash buried on his property while doing renovations. Rich and Suzanne Gilson purchased a home in Wildwood, New Jersey, four years ago, and have been working on renovations to the house ever since, USA Today reported. Rich Gilson, who works in home inspections and renovations, told the newspaper that he began working on the driveway in front of the garage on July 8.
WILDWOOD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Texas Senate#West Texas#Republican#Austin Abc#Kvue#Texans#Texas House#Abc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WOKV

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Tropical wave to near Florida Friday

Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
WOKV

Sharing the wealth: Kentucky woman hands out gift cards to strangers after winning the lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky woman who won the lottery decided to give back by handing out gift cards to strangers with some of her winnings. Crystal Dunn played the “Bank Buster Jackpot Instant Play” game online, wagering $20 on July 8, lottery officials said in a news release. Seconds later, a message popped up informing her that she had won the game’s $146,351.74 jackpot.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
77K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy