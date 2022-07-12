ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

This is the Longest Covered Bridge in Minnesota

By Laura Bradshaw
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

If you mention a bridge in Minnesota people may automatically think of the bridge of 35 that collapsed quite a few years ago. Your mind will just somehow go right to that place, which isn't great, and if you don't think of that first, good on you!. But if...

river967.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Camel bites central Minnesota zoo worker's head, drags him 15 feet

FREEPORT, Minn. – A central Minnesota zookeeper was airlifted to an area hospital Wednesday afternoon after a camel bit his head and dragged him several feet.The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 2:44 p.m. at the Hemker Park and Zoo near Freeport, which is about 90 miles northwest of Minneapolis. The 32-year-old victim, from Albany, was attacked while "escorting the camel through an alleyway to prepare it for transport to another facility."The camel is said to have put the man's head in its mouth before biting down, and dragging him about 15 feet.Another zoo employee "placed a plastic walking board into the camel's mouth," which caused the animal to release the victim's head. He then ran from the camel, who then charged at and bit the head of the intervening zoo worker. That worker was able to flee from the camel, and he later declined medical attention.The victim who was bit and dragged is being treated at St. Cloud Hospital. His condition has not been released. The sheriff's office is investigating. The zoo remains open to visitors.
boreal.org

Top 10 campsites in Midwest features 4 from Minnesota

Photo of a sun-dappled trail through the pines at Bear Head Lake State Park - MN DNR. The Dyrt has rated four Minnesota campgrounds among the best in the Midwest. "From one of the most photographed lighthouses in America to spectacular landscapes that are home to bears, moose, wolves and lynxes, the Midwest has a lot more going on than rolling farmland," the Dyrt's 2022 Best Places to Camp: Top 10 in the Midwest list reads.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Albany, MN
Albany, MN
Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Osakis, MN
City
Holdingford, MN
City
Onamia, MN
KARE 11

Averaging 10 miles a day, Canadian crosses Minnesota in an oxcart

WADENA, Minn — A Canadian is turning heads as he travels across Minnesota riding a wooden cart, pulled by an ox. Terry Doerksen left Winnipeg on May 17 with St. Paul as his destination. He’s retracing the path of the Red River Ox Cart Trail, a primary shipping route for fur traders and other merchants in the mid-1800s.
WADENA, MN
B105

West Of Duluth Is A Private Peninsula Home On Bay Lake In Minnesota

Every year I would travel west to the Brainerd area to visit my aunt. I was always in awe of all the beautiful homes on lakes in the area. There is a beautiful home that is on its own private peninsula on Bay Lake at 14430 Godfrey Trail in Deerwood, Minnesota. The Bay retreat home is listed at $4.2 million.
DULUTH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Shocking Item Found For Sale at Target Store in Minnesota

I'm sorry, but June 30th seems just a tad bit too soon for what I saw at the North Target in Rochester, Minnesota. I almost dropped the gallon of milk and stash of clearance items I don't actually need when I saw what I saw. 😡. Shocking Discovery Found in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Twins#Central Minnesota#Urban Construction
KEYC

First Indigenous woman crowned Miss Minnesota

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Miss Minnesota’s new reigning champion is making history. 24-year-old Rachel Evangelisto is the first-ever indigenous Miss Minnesota. She’s an active member of the Standing Rock Nation and a proud Lakota woman. Before the crowning moment on June 17, she held the local title...
WINONA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
96.7 The River

Electric Vehicle Charger Coming To Becker

BECKER - A next-generation electric vehicle charger is planned for Becker. The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners has approved a plan for Initiative Foundation to build an electric vehicle charging station near Becker school. Don Hickman is the Vice-President for Community and Workforce Development at the Initiative Foundation. He’s impressed...
BECKER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Inflation is forcing Minnesota farmers to make changes

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- From gas to groceries, Americans are feeling the stress of rising prices. A new report released Wednesday showed inflation surged 9.1 percent in June, the most since 1981.Rising prices are also impacting Minnesota farmers. Kevin Freking stopped by Tractor Supply Company in Inver Grove heights Wednesday to pick up a few parts. He said inflation is impacting his 40-acre hay farm in New Prague, forcing him to make changes."This year it's everything, its fuel, fertilizer, herbicide," Freking said. "It's all the way down to the twine that we use, it's, costs have gone up on...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
MinnPost

Gas prices dropping across Minnesota

Via KARE-11: Gas prices are trickling down across the Twin Cities metro and greater Minnesota, with a handful of stations even dropping below the $4 per gallon mark. … “The national average has declined for 27 days straight, or four weeks, the longest decline in average gas prices since the pandemic started in 2020,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
SHAKOPEE, MN
96.7 The River

Sherburne County Fair this Week

ELK RIVER -- It's fair week in Sherburne County. The Sherburne County Fair in Elk River starts this Thursday and runs through Sunday. The fairgrounds open at 7:00 a.m. each morning and close at midnight (except Sunday night which has a closing time of 10:00 p.m.). The cost to get...
101.3 KDWB

This Is The Weirdest Tourist Attraction In Minnesota

If you are looking to add some excitement your weekend with a quick roadtrip, look no further than the weirdest tourist attraction in each state. Everyone has a different definition of what is weird and what is not, but this tourist attraction makes it pretty hard to debate. Regardless of just how strange it really is, this landmark draws in enough people to be considered a very popular attraction. Something about this place is so peculiar that people from out of state specifically search for it and desire to experience the location first hand. From small town dog hotels shaped like dogs, to extremely large chocolate waterfalls in the middle of nowhere, each state takes pride in their unique attraction and encourages the rest of the country to revel in the oddity.
MINNESOTA STATE
101 WIXX

Second Alligator Found in Wisconsin This Month

KENOSHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Yet another alligator was found recently in Wisconsin, as Kenosha police stumbled upon a small alligator Tuesday morning. Police found the alligator — just a “little fella,” officers wrote on Facebook — on the north side of Kenosha. The Kenosha Police...
KENOSHA, WI
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy