This is the Longest Covered Bridge in Minnesota

If you mention a bridge in Minnesota people may automatically think of the bridge of 35 that collapsed quite a few years ago. Your mind will just somehow go right to that place, which isn't great, and if you don't think of that first, good on you!. But if...
I'm not sure why this question is on my mind today, but I think about this a lot. Probably because I talk to people from many different places, and they all say it, but it means different things to everyone. They say, "I'm going up north." WHAT YOU HAD TO...
FREEPORT, Minn. – A central Minnesota zookeeper was airlifted to an area hospital Wednesday afternoon after a camel bit his head and dragged him several feet.The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 2:44 p.m. at the Hemker Park and Zoo near Freeport, which is about 90 miles northwest of Minneapolis. The 32-year-old victim, from Albany, was attacked while "escorting the camel through an alleyway to prepare it for transport to another facility."The camel is said to have put the man's head in its mouth before biting down, and dragging him about 15 feet.Another zoo employee "placed a plastic walking board into the camel's mouth," which caused the animal to release the victim's head. He then ran from the camel, who then charged at and bit the head of the intervening zoo worker. That worker was able to flee from the camel, and he later declined medical attention.The victim who was bit and dragged is being treated at St. Cloud Hospital. His condition has not been released. The sheriff's office is investigating. The zoo remains open to visitors.
Photo of a sun-dappled trail through the pines at Bear Head Lake State Park - MN DNR. The Dyrt has rated four Minnesota campgrounds among the best in the Midwest. "From one of the most photographed lighthouses in America to spectacular landscapes that are home to bears, moose, wolves and lynxes, the Midwest has a lot more going on than rolling farmland," the Dyrt's 2022 Best Places to Camp: Top 10 in the Midwest list reads.
There are a lot of cities and towns here in Minnesota that can be a little tricky to pronounce. But one small Minnesota city was named the town with the most mispronounced name in the entire country. Having city and town names that are tough to pronounce is not just...
There are over 10,000 lakes in Minnesota and ONLY one makes the list of the “10 Cleanest Lakes in the United States”? What's up with that?. Minnesota is known for its beautiful lakes. “The Land Of 10,000 Lakes” actually is home to more than that. The...
WADENA, Minn — A Canadian is turning heads as he travels across Minnesota riding a wooden cart, pulled by an ox. Terry Doerksen left Winnipeg on May 17 with St. Paul as his destination. He’s retracing the path of the Red River Ox Cart Trail, a primary shipping route for fur traders and other merchants in the mid-1800s.
Every year I would travel west to the Brainerd area to visit my aunt. I was always in awe of all the beautiful homes on lakes in the area. There is a beautiful home that is on its own private peninsula on Bay Lake at 14430 Godfrey Trail in Deerwood, Minnesota. The Bay retreat home is listed at $4.2 million.
I'm sorry, but June 30th seems just a tad bit too soon for what I saw at the North Target in Rochester, Minnesota. I almost dropped the gallon of milk and stash of clearance items I don't actually need when I saw what I saw. 😡. Shocking Discovery Found in...
For the record, I have ZERO idea if this video actually came from a Minnesota movie theater. It has been shared by a few people online, including a candidate running for Minnesota Attorney General but if this IS from Minnesota and it is TRUE, this has gone WAY too far!
Minnesota may be known as the Land of 10,000 lakes, but we've also produced our share of well-known celebrities too. Here's a look at where some of our state's most famous sons and daughters were born. Famous Minnesota Born Celebrities. In addition to all those folks, you can add:. Judy...
A 33-year-old Iowa man is in custody on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide following a crash that killed a Minnesota woman on Tuesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened in Morrison County at about 12:08 p.m. on Highway 27, just west of Highway 238 near Little Falls.
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Miss Minnesota’s new reigning champion is making history. 24-year-old Rachel Evangelisto is the first-ever indigenous Miss Minnesota. She’s an active member of the Standing Rock Nation and a proud Lakota woman. Before the crowning moment on June 17, she held the local title...
BECKER - A next-generation electric vehicle charger is planned for Becker. The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners has approved a plan for Initiative Foundation to build an electric vehicle charging station near Becker school. Don Hickman is the Vice-President for Community and Workforce Development at the Initiative Foundation. He’s impressed...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- From gas to groceries, Americans are feeling the stress of rising prices. A new report released Wednesday showed inflation surged 9.1 percent in June, the most since 1981.Rising prices are also impacting Minnesota farmers. Kevin Freking stopped by Tractor Supply Company in Inver Grove heights Wednesday to pick up a few parts. He said inflation is impacting his 40-acre hay farm in New Prague, forcing him to make changes."This year it's everything, its fuel, fertilizer, herbicide," Freking said. "It's all the way down to the twine that we use, it's, costs have gone up on...
During the summer months, it's always a great idea to take the family on a road trip, right? Well, sometimes that could be a questionable outing, but if you are looking for a sort of staycation, or just a great road trip while staying in Minnesota, this one is a very scenic one to consider.
Via KARE-11: Gas prices are trickling down across the Twin Cities metro and greater Minnesota, with a handful of stations even dropping below the $4 per gallon mark. … “The national average has declined for 27 days straight, or four weeks, the longest decline in average gas prices since the pandemic started in 2020,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
ELK RIVER -- It's fair week in Sherburne County. The Sherburne County Fair in Elk River starts this Thursday and runs through Sunday. The fairgrounds open at 7:00 a.m. each morning and close at midnight (except Sunday night which has a closing time of 10:00 p.m.). The cost to get...
If you are looking to add some excitement your weekend with a quick roadtrip, look no further than the weirdest tourist attraction in each state. Everyone has a different definition of what is weird and what is not, but this tourist attraction makes it pretty hard to debate. Regardless of just how strange it really is, this landmark draws in enough people to be considered a very popular attraction. Something about this place is so peculiar that people from out of state specifically search for it and desire to experience the location first hand. From small town dog hotels shaped like dogs, to extremely large chocolate waterfalls in the middle of nowhere, each state takes pride in their unique attraction and encourages the rest of the country to revel in the oddity.
KENOSHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Yet another alligator was found recently in Wisconsin, as Kenosha police stumbled upon a small alligator Tuesday morning. Police found the alligator — just a “little fella,” officers wrote on Facebook — on the north side of Kenosha. The Kenosha Police...
Comments / 0