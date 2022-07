RALEIGH – Matt Hicks bleeds Red Hat. Having risen through the company ranks since joining the Raleigh-based company as a programmer in 2006, he has seen the open source company grow, become part of IBM, and establish itself as a global leader for Wall Street financial management and – now – cloud computing. But in taken over as CEO in a move announced Tuesday he told Hatters now is not the time to be complacent.

