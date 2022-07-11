2022 Olympian Ritchie wins Rice Lake's Shoreline Sprints, distance roller ski races

Nearly 40 high-level cross country skiers strapped on their roller skis to compete in the second annual Shoreline Sprints on Saturday along Lakeshore Drive in Rice Lake.

The Shoreline Sprints had more than twice as many athletes in action compared to the first event a year ago that had 16 registered competitors. There was also a distance event with the course around the Rice Lake area held on Friday where 36 athletes competed.

Canadian and 2022 Winter Olympian Graham Ritchie won both the men’s distance race and the sprint event. Ritchie won by a slim margin of 0.04 in the sprint finals over fellow countryman Pierre Grall-Johnson, as he had a winning time of two minutes and 58.26 seconds. Canadians took the top three spots with Luke Allan in third and American Brian Gregg, a 2014 Winter Olympian, in fourth. The distance event also had a close finish for the 16-kilometer event as Ritchie crossed the finish line in 41:33, with Grall-Johnson trailing by three seconds. Gregg was third and Allan fourth.

Americans Ingrid Thyr and Michaela Keller-Miller took the top two spots in the women’s sprint and distance races. Thyr won the sprints by 0.59 second in a time of 3:26.45 over Keller-Miller, while it was Keller-Miller in first and Thyr runner-up for the 16-kilometer race. Keller-Miller finished the distance race in 49:55.7 with a one minute lead over the competition. American Amanda Kutzer was third in both events.

The 1,500-meter sprint course began near Trusty Rusty the Draft Horse sculpture and continued down Lakeshore Drive with the finish line at the Elks Lodge.