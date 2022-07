Treva Jean Stuck of Emporia entered into rest Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Diversicare of Council Grove. She was 81. Treva was born January 15, 1940 in Fredonia, Kansas to George Eugene and Nettie Irene (Steeves) Bachman. She was a graduate of Emporia High School class of 1958. After high school she completed Airline Stewardess school in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She worked for many years as an executive secretary at Flint Hills Vo-Tech School, ESU biology department, Secretary to the President of ESU and then retiring from Emporia State University from the alumni and endowment department. She and her husband also owned the Tackle Box bait shop in Emporia, KS for many years.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO