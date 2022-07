It’s pretty much a given that the Dolley Madison Boulevard corridor that bisects McLean could use a bushel of traffic-flow and safety upgrades. The McLean Citizens Association on July 6 approved a letter to the Fairfax County Department of Transportation (FCDOT) outlining several proposed short-term options proposed under the agency’s study that meet with the association’s approval and several that the group definitely does not want.

MCLEAN, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO